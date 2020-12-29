Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Dec. 8-14, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Albertsons — deli, meat, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*

Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise

10*

Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise

10*

Broken Yolk Cafe, 3110 W. Quintale Blvd., Suite 110, Meridian

10*

Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

22*

China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle

10*

El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main St., Meridian

15*,16*,23*

Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*,16*

Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

10*

Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise

10*,15*

Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery, 3510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

16*

Lucky Root, 947 Stonehenge Way, Meridian

10*,16*

Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise

2,15*

Pho Nguyen, 7310 W. State St., Boise

10*,15*

Subway, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*

Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian

9*

Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian

23*

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian

10*, 16*

Westside Drive-In, 1929 W. State St., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

10 Barrel Brewing Idaho, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise

Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Suite B, Garden City

Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Albertsons — Starbucks, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, produce, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Albertsons — Starbucks, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Albertsons Outdoor BBQ Trailer, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Alpine Pizza, 7330 W. State St., Garden City

Arby’s, 2892 State St., Eagle

Avaflavas, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Barrigas, 3447 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Suite 102, Meridian

Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City

Boise Pie, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise

Boise School District — warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise

Broken Tap Tavern, 6555 W. Overland Road, Suite 150, Boise

Caffe Darte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise

Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Prospect Way, Garden City

Chowobunga, 2910 W. Foxtrotter Drive, Meridian

Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian

Denny’s, 2580 Airport Way, Boise

Dollar Tree, 316 W. State St., Eagle

Domino’s, 10396 Fairview Ave., Boise

East Boise Community ReEntry Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise

Edible Arrangements, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 700, Boise

Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 345 N. Avenue E. Avenue, Kuna

Extra Mile, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill, 1626 Wells Ave., Suite 115, Meridian

Incredible Edibles, 2711 N. 36th St., Boise

Jack in The Box, 7040 W. State St., Garden City

Jacksons Food Stores, 30 W. State St., Eagle

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian

Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway St., Boise

Lima Limon Peruvian Restaurant, 379 W. Main St., Kuna

Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star

McDonald’s, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Meridian Food Bank, 133 W. Broadway Ave., Meridian

Merite, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

Merritt’s, 6630 W. State St., Boise

MOD Pizza, 600 N. Milwaukee St., Suite B, Boise

Moxie Java Bistro, 4990 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City

Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 100 105, Eagle

Omakase Umi, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

R and R BBQ, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian

Roots Zero Waste Market, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

SOFRA, 3665 E. Overland Road, Meridian

St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 825 W. Fort St., Boise

St. Michael’s Cathedral — kitchen, 518 N. 8th St., Boise

Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star

Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star

Tarbush Kitchen, 5749 W. Overland Road, Boise

Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise

The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

The STIL, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Boise

The Terraces of Boise — Bistro, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Tokyo Hot Chicken, 2900 Excursion Way, Meridian

Viva Brazil Market, 3075 N. Cole Road, Boise

Wendy’s, 100 E. Corporate Drive, Meridian

Westside Pizza, 8489 W. Overland Road, Boise

Whole Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Whole Foods — speciality foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Yerby’s Gator Grill — cart 1, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian

Yerby’s Gator Grill kitchen, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian

Zen Bento, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service