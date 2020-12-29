Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Dec. 8-14, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Albertsons — deli, meat, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
22*
Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise
10*
Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
10*
Broken Yolk Cafe, 3110 W. Quintale Blvd., Suite 110, Meridian
10*
Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
22*
China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle
10*
El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main St., Meridian
15*,16*,23*
Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*,16*
Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
10*
Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise
10*,15*
Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery, 3510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
16*
Lucky Root, 947 Stonehenge Way, Meridian
10*,16*
Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise
2,15*
Pho Nguyen, 7310 W. State St., Boise
10*,15*
Subway, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise
22*
Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian
9*
Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian
23*
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian
10*, 16*
Westside Drive-In, 1929 W. State St., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
10 Barrel Brewing Idaho, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise
Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Suite B, Garden City
Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Albertsons — Starbucks, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, produce, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Albertsons — Starbucks, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Albertsons Outdoor BBQ Trailer, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Alpine Pizza, 7330 W. State St., Garden City
Arby’s, 2892 State St., Eagle
Avaflavas, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Barrigas, 3447 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Suite 102, Meridian
Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City
Boise Pie, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
Boise School District — warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise
Broken Tap Tavern, 6555 W. Overland Road, Suite 150, Boise
Caffe Darte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise
Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Prospect Way, Garden City
Chowobunga, 2910 W. Foxtrotter Drive, Meridian
Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian
Denny’s, 2580 Airport Way, Boise
Dollar Tree, 316 W. State St., Eagle
Domino’s, 10396 Fairview Ave., Boise
East Boise Community ReEntry Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise
Edible Arrangements, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 700, Boise
Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 345 N. Avenue E. Avenue, Kuna
Extra Mile, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill, 1626 Wells Ave., Suite 115, Meridian
Incredible Edibles, 2711 N. 36th St., Boise
Jack in The Box, 7040 W. State St., Garden City
Jacksons Food Stores, 30 W. State St., Eagle
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian
Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway St., Boise
Lima Limon Peruvian Restaurant, 379 W. Main St., Kuna
Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star
McDonald’s, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Meridian Food Bank, 133 W. Broadway Ave., Meridian
Merite, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Merritt’s, 6630 W. State St., Boise
MOD Pizza, 600 N. Milwaukee St., Suite B, Boise
Moxie Java Bistro, 4990 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City
Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 100 105, Eagle
Omakase Umi, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
R and R BBQ, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian
Roots Zero Waste Market, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
SOFRA, 3665 E. Overland Road, Meridian
St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 825 W. Fort St., Boise
St. Michael’s Cathedral — kitchen, 518 N. 8th St., Boise
Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star
Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star
Tarbush Kitchen, 5749 W. Overland Road, Boise
Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise
The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
The STIL, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Boise
The Terraces of Boise — Bistro, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Tokyo Hot Chicken, 2900 Excursion Way, Meridian
Viva Brazil Market, 3075 N. Cole Road, Boise
Wendy’s, 100 E. Corporate Drive, Meridian
Westside Pizza, 8489 W. Overland Road, Boise
Whole Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Whole Foods — speciality foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Yerby’s Gator Grill — cart 1, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian
Yerby’s Gator Grill kitchen, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian
Zen Bento, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise
