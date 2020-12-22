Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Dec. 1-7, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Albertsons convenience store, 2300 S. Apple St., Boise
10*, 28*
El Rico Pan Bakery, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*
Golden Star, 1142 N. Orchard St., Boise
15*, 16*
Hilltop Station — restaurant, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise
20*, 21*
IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
16*
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1511 W. McMillian Road 170, Meridian
6*
Lucky Palace, 8630 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*, 23*
M & W Market — deli, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
21*
M & W Market — Subway, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
22*
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise
22*
Ramen House, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 165, Meridian
15*
The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle
10*, 15*
The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle
16*
The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle
15*
Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise
9*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Bishop Kelly conc stand — Carley Center, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Blue Sky Bagels, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Ste A, Boise
Bottle Cap, 704 N. Main St., Meridian
Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Caters Cajun BBQ, 2020 Special Event, Boise
Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Dairy Queen, 550 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise
Dry Creek Mercantile, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle
Ed’s 50’s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
European Delicatessen, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 140, Meridian
Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 520 W. McGregor Drive, Boise
Fiesta Chicken, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise
Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian
Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise
Hilltop Station, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle
Ideal Grocery Store, 1136 N. Orchard St., Boise
J Foods Inc, 485 W. Main St., Boise
Jacksons, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian
KJ’s Superstore, 12150 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Loose Screw Beer Company, 4340 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
M & W Market — fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise
Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Maverik, 12095 W. Ustick Road, Boise
MEP Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Moxie Java Cafe, 6625 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Panera Bread, 8401 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise
Quality Inn and Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar, 1118 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Rib Shack Barbecue, 1297 N. Chaucer Way, Eagle
Rib Shack Barbecue and Catering, 395 W. State St., Eagle
Sa Wad dee Thai Restaurant, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Slycebox Pizza, 916 N. Main St., Meridian
Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Smoke and Thyme, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise
Stagecoach Inn, 3132 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Starbucks, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian
Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Subway, 1789 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Sweet T’s Legacy Caramels, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Swiars Eagle LLC, 3671 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Tacos Patron, 1781 N. Azurite Drive, Kuna
Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian
The Bottle Cap Bar, 704 N. Main St., Meridian
The Muscle Donut, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
TK Bar, 6455 S. Eisnman Road, Boise
Treasure Valley Coffee-Roastere, 11875 W. President Drive, Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Westy’s Players Pub and Grill, 5504 N. Alworth St., Garden City
Comments