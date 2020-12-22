Idaho Statesman Logo
Ada County food service inspections Dec. 1-7, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Albertsons convenience store, 2300 S. Apple St., Boise

10*, 28*

El Rico Pan Bakery, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*

Golden Star, 1142 N. Orchard St., Boise

15*, 16*

Hilltop Station — restaurant, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise

20*, 21*

IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

16*

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1511 W. McMillian Road 170, Meridian

6*

Lucky Palace, 8630 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*, 23*

M & W Market — deli, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

21*

M & W Market — Subway, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

22*

Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*

Ramen House, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 165, Meridian

15*

The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle

10*, 15*

The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle

16*

The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle

15*

Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise

9*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Bishop Kelly conc stand — Carley Center, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Blue Sky Bagels, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Ste A, Boise

Bottle Cap, 704 N. Main St., Meridian

Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Caters Cajun BBQ, 2020 Special Event, Boise

Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Dairy Queen, 550 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise

Dry Creek Mercantile, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs

Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle

Ed’s 50’s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

European Delicatessen, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 140, Meridian

Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 520 W. McGregor Drive, Boise

Fiesta Chicken, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise

Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise

Hilltop Station, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise

Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle

Ideal Grocery Store, 1136 N. Orchard St., Boise

J Foods Inc, 485 W. Main St., Boise

Jacksons, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian

KJ’s Superstore, 12150 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Loose Screw Beer Company, 4340 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

M & W Market — fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise

Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Maverik, 12095 W. Ustick Road, Boise

MEP Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Moxie Java Cafe, 6625 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Panera Bread, 8401 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise

Quality Inn and Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar, 1118 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Rib Shack Barbecue, 1297 N. Chaucer Way, Eagle

Rib Shack Barbecue and Catering, 395 W. State St., Eagle

Sa Wad dee Thai Restaurant, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Slycebox Pizza, 916 N. Main St., Meridian

Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Smoke and Thyme, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise

Stagecoach Inn, 3132 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Starbucks, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian

Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Subway, 1789 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Sweet T’s Legacy Caramels, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Swiars Eagle LLC, 3671 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Tacos Patron, 1781 N. Azurite Drive, Kuna

Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian

The Bottle Cap Bar, 704 N. Main St., Meridian

The Muscle Donut, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

TK Bar, 6455 S. Eisnman Road, Boise

Treasure Valley Coffee-Roastere, 11875 W. President Drive, Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Westy’s Players Pub and Grill, 5504 N. Alworth St., Garden City

