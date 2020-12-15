Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Nov. 24-30, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Big Jud’s, 11 N. Orchard St., Boise
25*
Guru Donuts, 1289 S. Protest Road, Boise
15*
Luciano’s, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
15*
Thana’s Little World Market, 871 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
10*, 24*
Wendy’s, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2810 W. Elder St., Boise
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Suite 190, Meridian
Best Western Plus, 1019 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Coffee and Supply Co, 36 N. Echohawk Way, Unit 101B, Eagle
Hugo’s Deli, 10599 W. Overland Road, Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 5150 W. Overland Road, Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 6724 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Indian Lakes, 4700 S. Umatilla Ave., Boise
Jack in The Box, 1302 S. Orchard St., Boise
Jack In The Box, 1124 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Jacksons, 201 W. Boise Ave., Boise
Maverik 485 Cinnabon, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Murray’s Chevron, 5804 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Rillz Manapua, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 104, Boise
Sofia’s Greek Bistro, 6748 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Sonic Drive-In, 6710 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Stinker Store, 8155 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Super 8, 2773 Elder St., Boise
The Egg Factory, 6882 W. State St., Garden City
The Gyro Shack, 1050 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
The Stuffed Olive, 404 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
WilliB’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
