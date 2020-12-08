Idaho Statesman Logo
Ada County food service inspections Nov. 17-23, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Albertsons — bakery, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna

15*

Albertsons — deli, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna

22*

Arby’s, 989 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

16*

Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

23*

Chilangos (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise

10*, 22*

China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 22*, 28*

Cinn Nom Nom Bakery and Cafe, 2845 E. Overland Road, Ste 100, Meridian

16*

Del Taco, 3101 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian

22*

Dong Khanh, 2137 Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Happy Teriyaki, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian

21*, 23*

Mongolian BBQ, 6920 W. State St., Garden City

16*

Roastere Express, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Spice Indian Cuisine, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 106, Meridian

10*

Tavern At Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise

15*

Thai Basil, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian

10*, 20*

Trolley House, 1821 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Adams Elementary School, 1725 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Albertsons — fish, grocery, meat, produce, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna

Ascent Program and Coop Learning Ctr, 8201 W. Victory Road, Boise

Astegos org, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise

Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise

Beacon Light Subway, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise

Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise

Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise

Charlie Brown’s, 5783 Overland Road, Boise

Charlie Brown’s (mobile unit), 5783 Overland Road, Boise

Chicago Connection — commissary, 7766 W. Lemhi St., Boise

Crumbl of Idaho, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 103, Meridian

Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise

Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise

Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road, Eagle

Extra Mile, 4168 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Galileo Math and Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle

Gyro Shack, 3030 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Hickory Farms — Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Space 2329, Boise

Hickory Farms — Cole Village, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise

Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10360 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hickory Farms — Meridian Crossroads, 2170 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise

Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise

Idaho Dept of Corrections — ISCI-Pendyne, 13500 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Idaho Pizza Company, 405 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 8990 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jon Smith Subs of Meridian, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 140, Meridian

Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise

Legends Sports Pub and Grill, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Boise

Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise

Lost Grove Brewing, 1026 S. La Pointe St., Boise

Mandalay, 10658 W. Overland Road, Boise

Margherita Pizza, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 102, Meridian

McDonald’s, 1710 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

McDonald’s, 3415 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City

North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Suite 106, Meridian

Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Primal Roast Coffee, 701 E. 44th St., Unit 11, Garden City

Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise

Rodeway Inn Boise Airport, 2799 W. Airport Way, Boise

Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise

SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise

The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise

Truffles Etc, 1867 Charolais Drive, Meridian

Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise

Warn Reserve, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Ya Mon Jamaican Jerk Grill, 12465 W. Huntly Drive, Boise

