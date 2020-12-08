Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Nov. 17-23, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Albertsons — bakery, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna
15*
Albertsons — deli, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna
22*
Arby’s, 989 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
16*
Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
23*
Chilangos (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
10*, 22*
China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 22*, 28*
Cinn Nom Nom Bakery and Cafe, 2845 E. Overland Road, Ste 100, Meridian
16*
Del Taco, 3101 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian
22*
Dong Khanh, 2137 Broadway Ave., Boise
10*
Happy Teriyaki, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian
21*, 23*
Mongolian BBQ, 6920 W. State St., Garden City
16*
Roastere Express, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Spice Indian Cuisine, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 106, Meridian
10*
Tavern At Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise
15*
Thai Basil, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian
10*, 20*
Trolley House, 1821 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Adams Elementary School, 1725 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Albertsons — fish, grocery, meat, produce, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Ascent Program and Coop Learning Ctr, 8201 W. Victory Road, Boise
Astegos org, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise
Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
Beacon Light Subway, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise
Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Charlie Brown’s, 5783 Overland Road, Boise
Charlie Brown’s (mobile unit), 5783 Overland Road, Boise
Chicago Connection — commissary, 7766 W. Lemhi St., Boise
Crumbl of Idaho, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 103, Meridian
Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road, Eagle
Extra Mile, 4168 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Galileo Math and Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle
Gyro Shack, 3030 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Hickory Farms — Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Space 2329, Boise
Hickory Farms — Cole Village, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise
Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10360 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hickory Farms — Meridian Crossroads, 2170 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise
Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise
Idaho Dept of Corrections — ISCI-Pendyne, 13500 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Idaho Pizza Company, 405 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 8990 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jon Smith Subs of Meridian, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 140, Meridian
Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise
Legends Sports Pub and Grill, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Boise
Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise
Lost Grove Brewing, 1026 S. La Pointe St., Boise
Mandalay, 10658 W. Overland Road, Boise
Margherita Pizza, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 102, Meridian
McDonald’s, 1710 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
McDonald’s, 3415 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City
North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Suite 106, Meridian
Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Primal Roast Coffee, 701 E. 44th St., Unit 11, Garden City
Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise
Rodeway Inn Boise Airport, 2799 W. Airport Way, Boise
Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise
SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise
The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise
Truffles Etc, 1867 Charolais Drive, Meridian
Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise
Warn Reserve, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
Ya Mon Jamaican Jerk Grill, 12465 W. Huntly Drive, Boise
