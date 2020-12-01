Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Nov. 10-16, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste 180, Boise
10*, 22*
Capitol City Post 63 VFW Inc, 8931 W. Ardene St., Boise
15*
Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Fiesta Guadalajara, 3552 S. Findley Ave., Boise
23*
Idaho Dept of Corrections I M S I kitchen, 13400 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
10*
Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
10*
IHOP, 3599 S. Federal Way, Boise
16*
Mongolian BBQ, 1808 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
Taco Cow, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 115, Meridian
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Bardenay, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Bella Biscotteria, 190 W. State St., Eagle
Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
C4 Creamery, 7317 S. Acacia Ave., Boise
Cafe Zupas, 660 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
Chateau De Boise, 7250 W. Poplar St., Boise
Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Cinemark Majestic, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian
Country Time Concessions, 100 E. 43rd St., Garden City
Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian
CVS Pharmacy, 7402 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle
Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle
East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Einstein Bros Bagels, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian
Fred Meyer — deli, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Hickory Farms - Hillcrest Plaza, 5170 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian
Idaho State Correctional Center-bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 8000 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jimmy John’s, 12505 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Kanak Attack 2, 499 S. Main St., Meridian
Keefe Commissary Network, 13400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian
Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian
Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise
Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian
Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian
Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
Mount Everest Momo Cafe, 2144 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Naked Fins, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Naked Fins (processing/storage), 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian
Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian
Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian
Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City
Realty One Group Professionals, 2020 Temp Events One Day, Boise
Renaissance Culinary Ctr Cafe Renaissance, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
Rudy’s Pub And Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 150, Meridian
Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle
Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Smart Food Service, 1560 N. Hickory Ave., Meridian
Smashburger, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
South YMCA — St. Luke’s Lifestyle Med Dept, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian
St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 Meridian Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Weathered Rock Meadery, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian
