Ada County food service inspections Nov. 10-16, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste 180, Boise

10*, 22*

Capitol City Post 63 VFW Inc, 8931 W. Ardene St., Boise

15*

Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Fiesta Guadalajara, 3552 S. Findley Ave., Boise

23*

Idaho Dept of Corrections I M S I kitchen, 13400 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

10*

Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

10*

IHOP, 3599 S. Federal Way, Boise

16*

Mongolian BBQ, 1808 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

Taco Cow, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 115, Meridian

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Bardenay, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Bella Biscotteria, 190 W. State St., Eagle

Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

C4 Creamery, 7317 S. Acacia Ave., Boise

Cafe Zupas, 660 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian

Chateau De Boise, 7250 W. Poplar St., Boise

Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Cinemark Majestic, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian

Country Time Concessions, 100 E. 43rd St., Garden City

Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian

CVS Pharmacy, 7402 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle

Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle

East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Einstein Bros Bagels, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian

Fred Meyer — deli, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Hickory Farms - Hillcrest Plaza, 5170 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian

Idaho State Correctional Center-bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 8000 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jimmy John’s, 12505 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Kanak Attack 2, 499 S. Main St., Meridian

Keefe Commissary Network, 13400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian

Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian

Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise

Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian

Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian

Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian

Mount Everest Momo Cafe, 2144 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Naked Fins, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Naked Fins (processing/storage), 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian

Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian

Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian

Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City

Realty One Group Professionals, 2020 Temp Events One Day, Boise

Renaissance Culinary Ctr Cafe Renaissance, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian

Rudy’s Pub And Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 150, Meridian

Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle

Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise

Smart Food Service, 1560 N. Hickory Ave., Meridian

Smashburger, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

South YMCA — St. Luke’s Lifestyle Med Dept, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian

St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 Meridian Road, Meridian

Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Weathered Rock Meadery, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian

