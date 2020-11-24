Idaho Statesman Logo
Ada County food service inspections Nov. 3-9, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Del Taco, 1617 W. Island Green Drive, Meridian

10*

Egg Mann and Earl, 650 E. Boise Ave., Boise

22*

Good Burger, 3143 E. Magic View Drive, Suite 102, Meridian

10*,22*,23*

Hook and Reel, 1510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

8*

Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

9*

Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian

21*

Taste Asian Fusion Bistro, 1473 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

9*,16*

Texas De Brazil, 3535 E. Longwing Lane, Space A100, Meridian

10*,16*

The Courtyard By Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*

The Grove by Lemon Tree Co, 2900 Excursion Lane, Meridian

10*

The Peached Tortilla, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

9*

TV Community Reentry Center, 14195 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

10 ,16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

A Lively Chef Catering, 200 E. 37th St., Suite 8, Garden City

Albertsons LLC, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Betelnut at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

Big Mike’s LLC, 95 S. Rivermist Ave., Star

Boise Farmers Market Winter Market, 2020 Temp Event Multiple, Boise

BSU Stadium - Aramark UE2, UE3, UW5, 2020 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise

Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Crave Delivery and Kitchens, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 975 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Elliott’s Oyster House at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

ExtraMile, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 115, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise

Fred Meyer – deli, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Fred Meyer — deli, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise

Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian

Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, 3630 E. Commercial Court, Meridian

Jack in The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Life’s Kitchen — processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise

Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle

Rockhouse Sliders USA, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 904 W. Emerald St., Boise

Sbarro, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Space 2016, Boise

South Boise Community Women’s Correction, 13200 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, retail food bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Swan Falls High School, 7300 S. Linder Road, Meridian

Tony G’s at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

Wing Dome at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

