Ada County food service inspections Nov. 3-9, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Del Taco, 1617 W. Island Green Drive, Meridian
10*
Egg Mann and Earl, 650 E. Boise Ave., Boise
22*
Good Burger, 3143 E. Magic View Drive, Suite 102, Meridian
10*,22*,23*
Hook and Reel, 1510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
8*
Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
9*
Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian
21*
Taste Asian Fusion Bistro, 1473 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
9*,16*
Texas De Brazil, 3535 E. Longwing Lane, Space A100, Meridian
10*,16*
The Courtyard By Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*
The Grove by Lemon Tree Co, 2900 Excursion Lane, Meridian
10*
The Peached Tortilla, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
9*
TV Community Reentry Center, 14195 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
10 ,16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
A Lively Chef Catering, 200 E. 37th St., Suite 8, Garden City
Albertsons LLC, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Betelnut at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Big Mike’s LLC, 95 S. Rivermist Ave., Star
Boise Farmers Market Winter Market, 2020 Temp Event Multiple, Boise
BSU Stadium - Aramark UE2, UE3, UW5, 2020 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise
Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Crave Delivery and Kitchens, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 975 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Elliott’s Oyster House at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
ExtraMile, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 115, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fred Meyer – deli, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Fred Meyer — deli, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise
Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian
Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, 3630 E. Commercial Court, Meridian
Jack in The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Life’s Kitchen — processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle
Rockhouse Sliders USA, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 904 W. Emerald St., Boise
Sbarro, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Space 2016, Boise
South Boise Community Women’s Correction, 13200 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, retail food bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Swan Falls High School, 7300 S. Linder Road, Meridian
Tony G’s at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Wing Dome at Crave Delivery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
