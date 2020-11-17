Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Food Land Market, 710 N. Orchard St., Boise
16*
Gandolfo’s New York Deli, 1410 W. McMillian Road 110, Meridian
22*
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 6002 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 15*
Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd. 138, Eagle
15*, 22*, 23*
Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise
10*, 15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Active H20, 7080 W. State St., Garden City
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian
Bear Island Brewing Company LLC, 3880 N. Payson Ave., Boise
Blaze Pizza, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Unit 115, Eagle
Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise
Chip Cookies, 3540 E. Longwing Lane, Suite J100, Meridian
Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise
Cross Grain Brewhouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Cupbop Korean BBQ, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. 104, Meridian
Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 Vista Ave., Boise
Dave and Buster’s, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian
DNCTHS Warehouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Doral Academy of Idaho, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Fusion Frites, 13537 W. Pala Mesa Drive, Boise
Gem Prep Meridian, 2750 E. Gala St., Meridian
Good Burger — Aladdin’s, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Greenbelt Marketplace — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2J, Boise
Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Idaho CAPP-Mgmt and Training Corp, 15505 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise
Kuna High School concessions outside, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Lark and Larder, 233 N. Orchard St., Boise
Louisiana Soul Bayou, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
Maverik, 6168 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise
McDonald’s, 4825 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Paramount Elementary, 550 W. Producer Drive, Meridian
Petite 4, 4 N. Latah St., Boise
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Planet Kid, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise
Playhouse Boise, 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise
Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian
Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
R Bar, 1041 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise
Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian
St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise
Star Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star
Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Suds Tavern, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco Bell, 8109 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Tawakal African Shop, 5811 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Thai Bites, 12081 W. Havencrest Drive, Star
The End Zone, 1010 Broadway Ave., Boise
The Place To Feed Yo Face, Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Trader Joe’s, 2986 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian
Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 110, Meridian
Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Your Guilty Pleasure Catering, 12318 W. Castlewood Drive, Boise
Yummi Sushi at Albertsons, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
