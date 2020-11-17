Idaho Statesman Logo
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Food Land Market, 710 N. Orchard St., Boise

Gandolfo’s New York Deli, 1410 W. McMillian Road 110, Meridian

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 6002 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd. 138, Eagle

Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Active H20, 7080 W. State St., Garden City

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian

Bear Island Brewing Company LLC, 3880 N. Payson Ave., Boise

Blaze Pizza, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Unit 115, Eagle

Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise

Chip Cookies, 3540 E. Longwing Lane, Suite J100, Meridian

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise

Cross Grain Brewhouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Cupbop Korean BBQ, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. 104, Meridian

Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 Vista Ave., Boise

Dave and Buster’s, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian

DNCTHS Warehouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Doral Academy of Idaho, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Fusion Frites, 13537 W. Pala Mesa Drive, Boise

Gem Prep Meridian, 2750 E. Gala St., Meridian

Good Burger — Aladdin’s, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Greenbelt Marketplace — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2J, Boise

Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Idaho CAPP-Mgmt and Training Corp, 15505 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise

Kuna High School concessions outside, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Lark and Larder, 233 N. Orchard St., Boise

Louisiana Soul Bayou, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Maverik, 6168 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise

McDonald’s, 4825 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Paramount Elementary, 550 W. Producer Drive, Meridian

Petite 4, 4 N. Latah St., Boise

Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Planet Kid, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise

Playhouse Boise, 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise

Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian

Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

R Bar, 1041 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise

Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise

Star Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star

Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Suds Tavern, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco Bell, 8109 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Tawakal African Shop, 5811 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Thai Bites, 12081 W. Havencrest Drive, Star

The End Zone, 1010 Broadway Ave., Boise

The Place To Feed Yo Face, Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Trader Joe’s, 2986 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian

Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 110, Meridian

Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Your Guilty Pleasure Catering, 12318 W. Castlewood Drive, Boise

Yummi Sushi at Albertsons, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

