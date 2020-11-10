Idaho Statesman Logo
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 20-26, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Cafe Zupas, 2148 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

16*

Garbonzo’s Pizza, 1525 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

23*

Jim’s Alibi, 2710 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*

Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise

15*

Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise

23*

The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City

Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Boise Co-Op — deli-bakery, grocery, meat-seafood, produce, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise

Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise

Bright Eyes, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills Ave., Suite 100, Meridian

Broadway Bar, 1712 Broadway Ave., Boise

Burger King, 6770 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise

Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian

Citrus Pear, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Corner Hustle, 1580 E. State St., Suite 106, Eagle

Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise

Diyor, 424 N. Orchard St., Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 5725 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

ExtraMile, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise

Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise

Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Jacksons Food Stores, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise

Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise

NY Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste 140, Boise

Overland Fuel, 7110 W. Overland Road, Boise

Profile by Sanford, 3909 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 160, Meridian

R and R BBQ — Taste of Meridian, 2020 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian

Rio Grande, 3954 S. Argonaut Ave., Boise

Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise

South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise

Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St., Star

Star Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star

Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Stinker Store, 2959 S. Cole Road, Boise

Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise

Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

The Flats 16, 3705 Highway 16, Eagle

Twisted Kitchen 4 hire, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Wahooz Catering Kitchen, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise

