Ada County food service inspections Oct. 20-26, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Cafe Zupas, 2148 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
16*
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 1525 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
23*
Jim’s Alibi, 2710 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
15*
Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise
23*
The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Boise Co-Op — deli-bakery, grocery, meat-seafood, produce, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise
Bright Eyes, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
Broadway Bar, 1712 Broadway Ave., Boise
Burger King, 6770 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise
Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
Citrus Pear, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Corner Hustle, 1580 E. State St., Suite 106, Eagle
Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise
Diyor, 424 N. Orchard St., Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 5725 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
ExtraMile, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise
Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise
Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Jacksons Food Stores, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise
Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise
NY Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste 140, Boise
Overland Fuel, 7110 W. Overland Road, Boise
Profile by Sanford, 3909 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 160, Meridian
R and R BBQ — Taste of Meridian, 2020 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian
Rio Grande, 3954 S. Argonaut Ave., Boise
Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise
South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise
Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St., Star
Star Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star
Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Stinker Store, 2959 S. Cole Road, Boise
Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise
Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
The Flats 16, 3705 Highway 16, Eagle
Twisted Kitchen 4 hire, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Wahooz Catering Kitchen, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise
