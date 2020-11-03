Food & Drink
Ada County food inspections for Boise, Meridian area Oct. 13-19, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
BoEx Boise Sandwiches, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise 22*
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian 9*
Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise 20*
Gangnam, 303 N. Orchard St., Boise 15*
Han’s Chimaek, 1716 Broadway Ave., Boise 2*, 10*, 16*
Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 10*, 15*
Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 2*, 10*, 16*
Manley’s Pizza, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise 2*, 10*, 16*
McDonald’s, 7222 W. Overland Road, Boise 10*, 24*
Navajo Room, 4900 W. Emerald St., Boise 16*
Papa Joe’s, 1301 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise 15*, 22*
Sweeto Burrito, 3110 W. Quintale Drive, Meridian 23*
Walmart - bakery, deli, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 10*
Wing Stop, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 11, Meridian 10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons - bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 1460 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City
Big K BBQ, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Boise Grocery Outlet, 5544 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Breakaway Cafe and Spirits, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Meridian
Burger Belly, 1079 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Burger King, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Burger King, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Carl’s Jr., 1609 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Czech Please, 288 N. Garden St., Boise
Dollar Tree, 10533 W. Overland Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise
El Don Tacos y Mas, 2486 S. Quick Silver St., Boise
Falafel Hut, 5107 W. Emerald St., Boise
Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Fish Poke Bar, 770 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise
Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise
Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise
Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores , 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores - Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Jenny Craig, 8251 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8440 W. Overland Road, Boise
Krave, 1327 N. Meridian Road, Suite 130, Kuna
KRMs Grub, 9023 Woodside Court, Boise
Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna
Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
MacTaggart’s Brand, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Madre Boutique Taqueria, 1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise
Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
Oliver’s Daily Grind, 7281 W. State St., Garden City
Orient Market, 4806 W. Emerald St., Boise
Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
Reeds Dairy Boise Milk, 7265 Bethel St., Boise
Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
Smokin Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Soulcraft Barbecue, 3578 S. Riva Ridge Way, Boise
Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Stinker Store, 10677 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
The Creperie Mobile, 141 W. Yosemite St., Meridian
Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Urban Smoke, 2081 N.E. 10th Ave., Meridian
Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Walmart - grocery, meat, produce, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Wetzels Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2112, Boise
Wild Plum Events, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise
