Ada County food inspections for Boise, Meridian area Oct. 13-19, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

BoEx Boise Sandwiches, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise 22*

Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian 9*

Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise 20*

Gangnam, 303 N. Orchard St., Boise 15*

Han’s Chimaek, 1716 Broadway Ave., Boise 2*, 10*, 16*

Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 10*, 15*

Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 2*, 10*, 16*

Manley’s Pizza, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise 2*, 10*, 16*

McDonald’s, 7222 W. Overland Road, Boise 10*, 24*

Navajo Room, 4900 W. Emerald St., Boise 16*

Papa Joe’s, 1301 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise 15*, 22*

Sweeto Burrito, 3110 W. Quintale Drive, Meridian 23*

Walmart - bakery, deli, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 10*

Wing Stop, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 11, Meridian 10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons - bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 1460 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City

Big K BBQ, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Boise Grocery Outlet, 5544 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Breakaway Cafe and Spirits, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Meridian

Burger Belly, 1079 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Burger King, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Burger King, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Carl’s Jr., 1609 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Czech Please, 288 N. Garden St., Boise

Dollar Tree, 10533 W. Overland Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise

El Don Tacos y Mas, 2486 S. Quick Silver St., Boise

Falafel Hut, 5107 W. Emerald St., Boise

Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Fish Poke Bar, 770 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City

Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise

Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise

Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise

Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise

Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores , 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores - Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Jenny Craig, 8251 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8440 W. Overland Road, Boise

Krave, 1327 N. Meridian Road, Suite 130, Kuna

KRMs Grub, 9023 Woodside Court, Boise

Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna

Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

MacTaggart’s Brand, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City

Madre Boutique Taqueria, 1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise

Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

Oliver’s Daily Grind, 7281 W. State St., Garden City

Orient Market, 4806 W. Emerald St., Boise

Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise

Reeds Dairy Boise Milk, 7265 Bethel St., Boise

Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise

Smokin Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Soulcraft Barbecue, 3578 S. Riva Ridge Way, Boise

Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Stinker Store, 10677 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

The Creperie Mobile, 141 W. Yosemite St., Meridian

Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Urban Smoke, 2081 N.E. 10th Ave., Meridian

Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Walmart - grocery, meat, produce, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Wetzels Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2112, Boise

Wild Plum Events, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise

