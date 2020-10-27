Food & Drink
Ada County food inspections for Boise, Meridian area Oct. 6-12, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Blue Toro, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle
10*, 15*
Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle
17*
Casa Mexico 2, 393 W. State St., Eagle
15*
Chili’s Grill and Bar, 916 Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
Corona Village, 21 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
23*
Costa Vida, 1666 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
10*
Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle
17*
Fiesta Guadalajara, 704 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
20*, 23*
Fremont Middle School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna
6*, 21*
Red Pavilion, 1760 S. Meridian Road, Suite 102, Meridian
9*, 23*
Wild Plum Events, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise
10*, 16*, 25*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Albertsons — deli, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise
Big Lots, 100 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City
Boise Bite, 1414 S. Colorado Ave., Boise
Burgertime Tiki Teriyaki, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise
Caffeina Roasting Co, 6575 W. Overland Road, Boise
Carniceria Coalcoman, 5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Citrus Pear, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
Costco Wholesale — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meats, produce, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
Costco Wholesale — food court, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna
Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, 1035 S. Lusk St., Boise
Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna
Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna
Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise
Jone’s Food Booth, 9324 W. Emerald St., Boise
Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian
McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Meridian Speedway — main stand, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
Meridian Speedway — pit and south concessions, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
Old Fashioned Fruits and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
Pizza Hut, 4506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 1475 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna
Schnitzel Garten LLC, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle
Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise
Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star
Subway, 2400 S. Apple St., Boise
Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
Subway, 5024 W. Emerald St., Boise
The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
The Gathering Place, 50 E. State St., Eagle
The Gathering Place (mobile unit), 50 E. State St., Eagle
The Habit Burger Grill, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Tiki Teriyaki, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise
Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise
Whitney Community Center, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
