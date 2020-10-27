Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

Ada County food inspections for Boise, Meridian area Oct. 6-12, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Blue Toro, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle

10*, 15*

Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle

17*

Casa Mexico 2, 393 W. State St., Eagle

15*

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 916 Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

Corona Village, 21 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

23*

Costa Vida, 1666 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

10*

Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle

17*

Fiesta Guadalajara, 704 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

20*, 23*

Fremont Middle School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna

6*, 21*

Red Pavilion, 1760 S. Meridian Road, Suite 102, Meridian

9*, 23*

Wild Plum Events, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise

10*, 16*, 25*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

Idaho Eats newsletter

Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Albertsons — deli, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise

Big Lots, 100 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City

Boise Bite, 1414 S. Colorado Ave., Boise

Burgertime Tiki Teriyaki, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise

Caffeina Roasting Co, 6575 W. Overland Road, Boise

Carniceria Coalcoman, 5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Citrus Pear, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

Costco Wholesale — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meats, produce, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise

Costco Wholesale — food court, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise

Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna

Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise

Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, 1035 S. Lusk St., Boise

Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise

Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna

Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna

Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise

Jone’s Food Booth, 9324 W. Emerald St., Boise

Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian

McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Meridian Speedway — main stand, 335 S. Main St., Meridian

Meridian Speedway — pit and south concessions, 335 S. Main St., Meridian

Old Fashioned Fruits and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

Pizza Hut, 4506 W. Overland Road, Boise

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 1475 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna

Schnitzel Garten LLC, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle

Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise

Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star

Subway, 2400 S. Apple St., Boise

Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

Subway, 5024 W. Emerald St., Boise

The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise

The Gathering Place, 50 E. State St., Eagle

The Gathering Place (mobile unit), 50 E. State St., Eagle

The Habit Burger Grill, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Tiki Teriyaki, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise

Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise

Whitney Community Center, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service