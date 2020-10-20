Food & Drink
Ada County food inspections for Boise, Meridian area Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Chinatown’s Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*
Feed My Fit, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian 2
Half Moon Bakery, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise 2*
Idaho Youth Ranch - Hays Home, 7221 W. Poplar St., Boise 16*
Jack in The Box, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Unit E, Meridian 23*
McGrath’s Fish House, 1749 S. Cole Road, Boise 10*, 22*
My Donuts, 1533 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 10*, 15*
Old Chicago, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 1017, Boise 10*, 22*
Shanaz Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 9*, 15*
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 980 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 16*
Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
Albertsons - Starbucks, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Asia Market, 9975 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Blimpie America’s Sub Stop, 1535 N. Main St., Meridian
Boise Cakery, 5159 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Boise Co-op - bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 888 W. Fort St., Boise
Boise Downtown Stadium 9, 760 Broad St., Boise
Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St., Boise
Brown Shuga Soul Food 2, 5032 N. Burlington Drive, Boise
Cactus Bar, 517 W. Main St., Boise
Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise
Carino’s Italian, 3551 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise
Del Taco, 3101 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Diner Dogs and Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Dollar Tree, 3701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
El Gallo Giro (mobile unit), 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise
Fireside Inn, 1610 N. 31st St., Boise
Frank Church Community School, 8051 W. Salt Creek Drive, Boise
Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise
Heritage Hop Haus, 729 N. Main St., Meridian
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise
Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise
Homestead Steaks LLC, 2020 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
Humpin Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise
Joplin Elementary School, 12081 DeMeyer St., Boise
JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian
Maverik, 7353 W. Victory Road, Boise
Mongolian Bistro, 5234 W. Overland Road, Boise
Okie Dokie Dogs, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Oma and Popies LLC, 2020 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise
Panda Express, 750 S. Progress Ave., Space 100, Meridian
Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise
P.F. Chang’s, 391 S. 8th St., Boise
Ram Restaurant, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise
Smitten Sweets, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise
The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise
The Wylder, 501 W. Broad St., Boise
Tupelo Honey, 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise
Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise
Two Guys Cookin, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Water Bear Bar, 2020 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise
