Ada County food inspections for Boise, Meridian area Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Chinatown’s Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*

Feed My Fit, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian 2

Half Moon Bakery, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise 2*

Idaho Youth Ranch - Hays Home, 7221 W. Poplar St., Boise 16*

Jack in The Box, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Unit E, Meridian 23*

McGrath’s Fish House, 1749 S. Cole Road, Boise 10*, 22*

My Donuts, 1533 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 10*, 15*

Old Chicago, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 1017, Boise 10*, 22*

Shanaz Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 9*, 15*

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 980 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 16*

Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

Albertsons - Starbucks, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Asia Market, 9975 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Blimpie America’s Sub Stop, 1535 N. Main St., Meridian

Boise Cakery, 5159 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Boise Co-op - bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 888 W. Fort St., Boise

Boise Downtown Stadium 9, 760 Broad St., Boise

Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St., Boise

Brown Shuga Soul Food 2, 5032 N. Burlington Drive, Boise

Cactus Bar, 517 W. Main St., Boise

Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise

Carino’s Italian, 3551 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise

Del Taco, 3101 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Diner Dogs and Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Dollar Tree, 3701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

El Gallo Giro (mobile unit), 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise

Fireside Inn, 1610 N. 31st St., Boise

Frank Church Community School, 8051 W. Salt Creek Drive, Boise

Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise

Heritage Hop Haus, 729 N. Main St., Meridian

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise

Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise

Homestead Steaks LLC, 2020 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

Humpin Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise

Joplin Elementary School, 12081 DeMeyer St., Boise

JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian

Maverik, 7353 W. Victory Road, Boise

Mongolian Bistro, 5234 W. Overland Road, Boise

Okie Dokie Dogs, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Oma and Popies LLC, 2020 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise

Panda Express, 750 S. Progress Ave., Space 100, Meridian

Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise

P.F. Chang’s, 391 S. 8th St., Boise

Ram Restaurant, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise

Smitten Sweets, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise

The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise

The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise

The Wylder, 501 W. Broad St., Boise

Tupelo Honey, 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise

Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise

Two Guys Cookin, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Water Bear Bar, 2020 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise

