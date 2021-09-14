Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Aug. 24-30, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

208 Pho and Vegan, 8675 N. Franklin Road, Boise6*, 9*, 15*, 16*
Amina’s African Sambusas, 6555 W. Overland Road, Suite 104, Boise2*
Einstein Brothers Bagels - Interactive Lab, 2120 W. University Drive, Boise22
Extra Mile, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise10*
Pita Pit, 1007 S. Broadway Ave., Boise8*
Pizza Twist, 1505 Broadway Ave., Boise10*
Roy’s Milkshakes, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City22*
Sugar Wagon, 2810 E. Ischia St., Meridian10*
Westside Drive-In, 1113 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise8*, 22*, 23*
Wilder’s, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons, 2021 Temp Event 1 Day, Boise
American Fresh Sushi, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Bear Island Brewing Company, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise
Best Western Vista Inn, 2645 W. Airport Way, Boise
Brit’s Best Cakes and Cones, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Chicago Connection, 1935 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
ERTH Bev Co, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Unit F, Garden City
Fiesta Springs, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Greenfield Custom Meat, 2965 W. Amity Road, Meridian
Grocery and Hookah House, 10395 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Madurai Virundhu, 8053 Emerald St., Boise
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian
Pizza By The River, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Primo’s Gourmet Food, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Pronto Pups Event 2, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Pronto Pups Event 3, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Roaring Springs Catering Corndog Cart, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Roaring Springs Dippin’ Dots, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Rockin’ Q @ Bear Island Brewing, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise
Rocky Mountain Roll, 865 W Taylor Avenue, Meridian
Subwaves, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Surf Side Grill, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Williams Sonoma, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Willowcreek Grill/Raw Sushi, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Boise
Profile Image of Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins compiles event calendars, archives and writes a Helping Works column for the Idaho Statesman. She attended Boise State University and grew up in New Plymouth, Idaho.
