Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Aug. 24-30, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|208 Pho and Vegan, 8675 N. Franklin Road, Boise
|6*, 9*, 15*, 16*
|Amina’s African Sambusas, 6555 W. Overland Road, Suite 104, Boise
|2*
|Einstein Brothers Bagels - Interactive Lab, 2120 W. University Drive, Boise
|22
|Extra Mile, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|10*
|Pita Pit, 1007 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|8*
|Pizza Twist, 1505 Broadway Ave., Boise
|10*
|Roy’s Milkshakes, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
|22*
|Sugar Wagon, 2810 E. Ischia St., Meridian
|10*
|Westside Drive-In, 1113 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
|8*, 22*, 23*
|Wilder’s, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
|10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|Albertsons, 2021 Temp Event 1 Day, Boise
|American Fresh Sushi, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
|Bear Island Brewing Company, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise
|Best Western Vista Inn, 2645 W. Airport Way, Boise
|Brit’s Best Cakes and Cones, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
|Chicago Connection, 1935 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
|ERTH Bev Co, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Unit F, Garden City
|Fiesta Springs, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|Greenfield Custom Meat, 2965 W. Amity Road, Meridian
|Grocery and Hookah House, 10395 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|Madurai Virundhu, 8053 Emerald St., Boise
|Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise
|Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian
|Pizza By The River, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|Primo’s Gourmet Food, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
|Pronto Pups Event 2, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
|Pronto Pups Event 3, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
|Roaring Springs Catering Corndog Cart, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|Roaring Springs Dippin’ Dots, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|Rockin’ Q @ Bear Island Brewing, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise
|Rocky Mountain Roll, 865 W Taylor Avenue, Meridian
|Subwaves, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|Surf Side Grill, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|Williams Sonoma, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
|Willowcreek Grill/Raw Sushi, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Boise
Comments