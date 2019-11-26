Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Nov. 5-11, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
23*
Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
20*, 23*
Carl’s Jr., 226 N. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 22*
Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise
22*
Jack in The Box, 1302 S. Orchard St., Boise
23*
Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road
8*, 23*
Pho Bac and Catering, 7700 W. Goddard Road, Boise
2, 8*, 15*, 24*
Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
23*
The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle
23*
The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle
23*
Zeppole Downtown, 217 N. 8th St., Boise
10*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste 180, Boise
Albertsons, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Alia’s Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise
Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna
Compass Public Charter School, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Country Time Concessions, 100 E. 43rd St., Garden City
Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise
Egg Mann and Earl, 650 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Fairweather Fish Co, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Grace Jordan Community Center, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise
Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise
Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Legacy Life Church Holiday Bazaar, Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian
Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Mongolian BBQ, 1808 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Naked Fins, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Noodles and Company, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian
Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City
Sofia’s Greek Bistro, 6748 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Stellar Sliders, 5341 W. Ridgeside St., Meridian
Taste Asian Fusion Bistro, 1473 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Tavern At Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise
The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle
Whittier Community Center, 225 N. 29th St., Boise
