Ada County food service inspections Nov. 5-11, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

23*

Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

20*, 23*

Carl’s Jr., 226 N. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 22*

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise

22*

Jack in The Box, 1302 S. Orchard St., Boise

23*

Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road

8*, 23*

Pho Bac and Catering, 7700 W. Goddard Road, Boise

2, 8*, 15*, 24*

Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

23*

The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle

23*

The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle

23*

Zeppole Downtown, 217 N. 8th St., Boise

10*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste 180, Boise

Albertsons, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Alia’s Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise

Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna

Compass Public Charter School, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Country Time Concessions, 100 E. 43rd St., Garden City

Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise

Egg Mann and Earl, 650 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Fairweather Fish Co, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Grace Jordan Community Center, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise

Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise

Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise

Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Legacy Life Church Holiday Bazaar, Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian

Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Mongolian BBQ, 1808 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Naked Fins, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Noodles and Company, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian

Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City

Sofia’s Greek Bistro, 6748 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Stellar Sliders, 5341 W. Ridgeside St., Meridian

Taste Asian Fusion Bistro, 1473 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Tavern At Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise

The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle

Whittier Community Center, 225 N. 29th St., Boise

