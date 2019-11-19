Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise

28*

Boise Co-Op Village — grocery, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

11*

Boise Co-Op Village — meat-seafood, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

14*

Boise Co-Op Village — produce, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

16*

Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise

2*, 16*, 23*

Cupbop Korean BBQ, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. 104, Meridian

21*, 23*

Edge Brewing Co, 205 N. 10th St., Suite 110, Boise

22*

Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 115, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Fred Meyer — produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

8*, 9*

Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise

28*

Idaho Pizza Company, 6724 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

16*

Jack in The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

15*, 23*

Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Food, 3506 W. State St., 100, Boise

22*, 23*

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 6002 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Les Bois Cafe at HP Inc, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

8*, 15*

Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

16*

Lucky Palace, 8630 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*, 15*, 23*

Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise

20*

PF Chang’s, 391 S. 8th St., Boise

10*

Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle

15*, 20*, 22*

SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

10*

Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*, 16*

Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*

Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star

6*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 22*

Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

17*

Vina Chinese and Vietnamese Restaurant, 1534 E. Main St., Meridian

10* 15*

Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 110, Meridian

8*, 23

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Aromas Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian

Beacon Light Subway, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise

Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City

Bishop Kelly concessions stand — home football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Boise Co-Op Village — deli-bakery, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise

Dimond Plate Grill, 3518 S. Payette River Ave., Boise

Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Fresh Express Honors, 1801 University Drive, Boise

Fusion Frites, 13537 W. Pala Mesa Drive, Boise

Garbonzo’s Pizza, 1525 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Hen and Hare Microfarm, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Irish Dexter Grass Fed Beef, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Ironwood, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City

Jimmy John’s, 12505 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 598 W. Main St., Boise

Julius M Kleiner Memorial Park concession, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian

Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Life’s Kitchen — processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Lydia’s Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., Boise

Main Auction Cafe, 2912 W. Main St., Boise

Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian

Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian

Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City

North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise

Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise

Pesto’s Pizza Shop, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise

POD Express, 1865 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise

Qdoba, 590 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 130, Boise

Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Rocky Mountain High School concession 01, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Room and Boards Cafe, 12598 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 102, Boise

Settlers Park concessions stand, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Star Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star

Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Steve’s Hickory Hut, 753 W. Sunwood Court, Kuna

Sub Zero Ice Cream, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise

Sweet Aroma Cafe LLC, 456 N. Kimball Place, Boise

The Gyro Shack, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise

Wild Rose Farms LLC, 18330 S. Cloverdale, Kuna

Wilkerson POD, 1910 University Drive, Boise

Zen Bento, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise

