Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise 28* Boise Co-Op Village — grocery, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 11* Boise Co-Op Village — meat-seafood, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 14* Boise Co-Op Village — produce, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 16* Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise 2*, 16*, 23* Cupbop Korean BBQ, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. 104, Meridian 21*, 23* Edge Brewing Co, 205 N. 10th St., Suite 110, Boise 22* Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 115, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise 16* Fred Meyer — produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise 8*, 9* Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise 28* Idaho Pizza Company, 6724 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 16* Jack in The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise 15*, 23* Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Food, 3506 W. State St., 100, Boise 22*, 23* Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 6002 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 10*, 15*, 16*, 22* Les Bois Cafe at HP Inc, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise 8*, 15* Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise 16* Lucky Palace, 8630 W. Overland Road, Boise 10*, 15*, 23* Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise 20* PF Chang’s, 391 S. 8th St., Boise 10* Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle 15*, 20*, 22* SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna 10* Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise 10*, 16* Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise 10* Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star 6*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 22* Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise 17* Vina Chinese and Vietnamese Restaurant, 1534 E. Main St., Meridian 10* 15* Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 110, Meridian 8*, 23

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations