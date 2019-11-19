Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
28*
Boise Co-Op Village — grocery, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
11*
Boise Co-Op Village — meat-seafood, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
14*
Boise Co-Op Village — produce, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
16*
Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise
2*, 16*, 23*
Cupbop Korean BBQ, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. 104, Meridian
21*, 23*
Edge Brewing Co, 205 N. 10th St., Suite 110, Boise
22*
Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 115, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Fred Meyer — produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
8*, 9*
Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise
28*
Idaho Pizza Company, 6724 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
16*
Jack in The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
15*, 23*
Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Food, 3506 W. State St., 100, Boise
22*, 23*
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 6002 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Les Bois Cafe at HP Inc, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
8*, 15*
Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
16*
Lucky Palace, 8630 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 15*, 23*
Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise
20*
PF Chang’s, 391 S. 8th St., Boise
10*
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle
15*, 20*, 22*
SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
10*
Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise
10*, 16*
Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
10*
Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star
6*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 22*
Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
17*
Vina Chinese and Vietnamese Restaurant, 1534 E. Main St., Meridian
10* 15*
Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 110, Meridian
8*, 23
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Aromas Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian
Beacon Light Subway, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City
Bishop Kelly concessions stand — home football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Boise Co-Op Village — deli-bakery, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise
Dimond Plate Grill, 3518 S. Payette River Ave., Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Fresh Express Honors, 1801 University Drive, Boise
Fusion Frites, 13537 W. Pala Mesa Drive, Boise
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 1525 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Hen and Hare Microfarm, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Irish Dexter Grass Fed Beef, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Ironwood, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City
Jimmy John’s, 12505 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 598 W. Main St., Boise
Julius M Kleiner Memorial Park concession, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Life’s Kitchen — processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Lydia’s Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., Boise
Main Auction Cafe, 2912 W. Main St., Boise
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian
Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian
Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City
North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise
Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise
Pesto’s Pizza Shop, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise
POD Express, 1865 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise
Qdoba, 590 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 130, Boise
Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Rocky Mountain High School concession 01, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Room and Boards Cafe, 12598 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 102, Boise
Settlers Park concessions stand, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Star Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star
Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Steve’s Hickory Hut, 753 W. Sunwood Court, Kuna
Sub Zero Ice Cream, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise
Sweet Aroma Cafe LLC, 456 N. Kimball Place, Boise
The Gyro Shack, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
Wild Rose Farms LLC, 18330 S. Cloverdale, Kuna
Wilkerson POD, 1910 University Drive, Boise
Zen Bento, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise
