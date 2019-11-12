Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 22-28, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 16*
Cafe Zupas, 2148 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
8*
Charlie Brown’s, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 16*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise
10*, 15*, 16, 20*, 21*
Coffee Studio, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
22*
Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna
10
ExtraMile — Chevron, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
8*, 21*, 22*
Food Land Market, 710 N. Orchard St., Boise
2
Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
10*, 16*
Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star
10*, 15*, 16*
Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise
10*, 15*
Pad Thai House, 10038 W. Overland Road, Boise
23*
Pats Thai Kitchen, 577 E. Park Blvd., Suite C110, Boise
16*
Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 21*, 22*, 23*
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
16*
Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
17*
Rodeway Inn Boise Airport, 2799 W. Airport Way, Boise
16*
Skippers, 5588 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star
16*
Tacos Y Mariscos Altata, 10352 W. Fox Ridge Drive, Boise
2
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
10*
Walmart — bakery, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
10 Barrel Brewing, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Blackrock Coffee Shop, 12067 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Broadway Bar, 1712 Broadway Ave., Boise
Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Certified Kitchen and Bakery, 1511 N. 13th St., Boise
Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
Chivers BBQ Sauce, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Collister School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna
Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Dona Larsen Park north and south concessions, 150 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
ExtraMile — Chevron, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise
Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise
Grayscale Booth 3, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Grayscale Catering 1, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Grayscale Catering 2, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna
Idaho State Correctional Center — bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Jack in The Box, 1124 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 3291 E. Pine St., Meridian
Kuna High School concessions outside, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Lark and Larder, 233 N. Orchard St., Boise
Lemon Tree Co, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise
Planet Kid, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise
Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise
Red Lion Boise Downtowner, 1800 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Rib Shack LLC, 1297 N. Chaucer Way, Eagle
Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Smoke N Fire Catering, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise
St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School and Kindergarten, 825 W. Fort St., Boise
St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise
Tamales Nelly, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Tawakal African Shop, 5811 W. Franklin Road, Boise
The Lift, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Trader Joe’s, 2986 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Twisted Kitchen 4 hire, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Walmart — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise
Zeppole Baking Company, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
