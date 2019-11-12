Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections Oct. 22-28, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise 10*, 16* Cafe Zupas, 2148 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian 8* Charlie Brown’s, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise 10*, 16* Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise 10*, 15*, 16, 20*, 21* Coffee Studio, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills Ave., Suite 100, Meridian 22* Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna 10 ExtraMile — Chevron, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City 8*, 21*, 22* Food Land Market, 710 N. Orchard St., Boise 2 Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise 10*, 16* Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star 10*, 15*, 16* Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise 10*, 15* Pad Thai House, 10038 W. Overland Road, Boise 23* Pats Thai Kitchen, 577 E. Park Blvd., Suite C110, Boise 16* Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 21*, 22*, 23* Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna 16* Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 17* Rodeway Inn Boise Airport, 2799 W. Airport Way, Boise 16* Skippers, 5588 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 16* Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star 16* Tacos Y Mariscos Altata, 10352 W. Fox Ridge Drive, Boise 2 Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise 10* Walmart — bakery, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

