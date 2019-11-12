Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 22-28, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 16*

Cafe Zupas, 2148 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

8*

Charlie Brown’s, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*, 16*

Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise

10*, 15*, 16, 20*, 21*

Coffee Studio, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills Ave., Suite 100, Meridian

22*

Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna

10

ExtraMile — Chevron, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

8*, 21*, 22*

Food Land Market, 710 N. Orchard St., Boise

2

Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

10*, 16*

Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star

10*, 15*, 16*

Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise

10*, 15*

Pad Thai House, 10038 W. Overland Road, Boise

23*

Pats Thai Kitchen, 577 E. Park Blvd., Suite C110, Boise

16*

Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 21*, 22*, 23*

Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

16*

Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

17*

Rodeway Inn Boise Airport, 2799 W. Airport Way, Boise

16*

Skippers, 5588 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star

16*

Tacos Y Mariscos Altata, 10352 W. Fox Ridge Drive, Boise

2

Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise

10*

Walmart — bakery, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

10 Barrel Brewing, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

Blackrock Coffee Shop, 12067 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Broadway Bar, 1712 Broadway Ave., Boise

Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Certified Kitchen and Bakery, 1511 N. 13th St., Boise

Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian

Chivers BBQ Sauce, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Collister School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise

Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna

Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Dona Larsen Park north and south concessions, 150 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian

ExtraMile — Chevron, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise

Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise

Grayscale Booth 3, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Grayscale Catering 1, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Grayscale Catering 2, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna

Idaho State Correctional Center — bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Jack in The Box, 1124 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 3291 E. Pine St., Meridian

Kuna High School concessions outside, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Lark and Larder, 233 N. Orchard St., Boise

Lemon Tree Co, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian

Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise

Planet Kid, 1875 S. Century Way, Boise

Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise

Red Lion Boise Downtowner, 1800 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Rib Shack LLC, 1297 N. Chaucer Way, Eagle

Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Smoke N Fire Catering, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise

St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School and Kindergarten, 825 W. Fort St., Boise

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise

Tamales Nelly, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Tawakal African Shop, 5811 W. Franklin Road, Boise

The Lift, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Trader Joe’s, 2986 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Twisted Kitchen 4 hire, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Walmart — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise

Zeppole Baking Company, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

