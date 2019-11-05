Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 15-21, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Asia Market, 9975 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2, 10*

Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian

28*

Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise

10*

Johnny Bronx, 4970 N. Linder Road, Suite D, Meridian

21*

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian

28*

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Suite 106, Meridian

10*

Potter’s Tea House, 917 N. Main St., Meridian

23*

Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise

16*

Walmart — deli, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

10*

Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise

Bear Island Brewing Company LLC, 3880 N. Payson Ave., Boise

Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise

Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle

Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise

Century Link Arena, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Boise

Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian

Compass Public Charter School, 4667 W. Aviator St., Meridian

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise

Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise

Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise

East Boise Community Work Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise

Emmeli’s Cake, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Garden City

Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise

Happy Camper Kitchen, 7227 S. Mistglen Ave., Boise

Hawkins Pac-Out, 2315 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Idaho Dept of Corrections — I M S I Kitchen, 13400 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Idaho Dept of Corrections — ISCI-Pendyne, 13500 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise

Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise

Jon Smith Subs of Meridian, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 140

Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

Maverik, 6168 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

Maverik, 7353 W. Victory Road, Boise

Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise

Old Chicago, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 1017, Boise

Overland Fuel, 7110 W. Overland Road, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Paramount Elementary, 550 W. Producer Drive, Meridian

Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian

Reed’s Dairy Boise Milk, 7265 Bethel St., Boise

Rick’s Cafe American at The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise

River of Life Rescue Mission, 575 S. 13th St., Boise

Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise

Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise

St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 Meridian Road, Meridian

Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Stinker Store, 2959 S. Cole Road, Boise

The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise

The Habit Burger Grill, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Urban Fox Coffee and Boba, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Walmart — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian

WilliB’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

