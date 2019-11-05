Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 15-21, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Asia Market, 9975 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2, 10*
Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
28*
Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
10*
Johnny Bronx, 4970 N. Linder Road, Suite D, Meridian
21*
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian
28*
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Suite 106, Meridian
10*
Potter’s Tea House, 917 N. Main St., Meridian
23*
Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise
16*
Walmart — deli, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
10*
Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise
Bear Island Brewing Company LLC, 3880 N. Payson Ave., Boise
Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise
Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle
Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise
Century Link Arena, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Boise
Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
Compass Public Charter School, 4667 W. Aviator St., Meridian
Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise
Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise
Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
East Boise Community Work Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise
Emmeli’s Cake, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Garden City
Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise
Happy Camper Kitchen, 7227 S. Mistglen Ave., Boise
Hawkins Pac-Out, 2315 Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Idaho Dept of Corrections — I M S I Kitchen, 13400 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Idaho Dept of Corrections — ISCI-Pendyne, 13500 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise
Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise
Jon Smith Subs of Meridian, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 140
Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Maverik, 6168 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
Maverik, 7353 W. Victory Road, Boise
Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise
Old Chicago, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 1017, Boise
Overland Fuel, 7110 W. Overland Road, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Paramount Elementary, 550 W. Producer Drive, Meridian
Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian
Reed’s Dairy Boise Milk, 7265 Bethel St., Boise
Rick’s Cafe American at The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise
River of Life Rescue Mission, 575 S. 13th St., Boise
Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 Meridian Road, Meridian
Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Stinker Store, 2959 S. Cole Road, Boise
The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise
The Habit Burger Grill, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Urban Fox Coffee and Boba, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Walmart — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian
WilliB’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
