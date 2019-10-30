Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 8-14, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
208 Pho and Vegan, 812 W. Fort St., Boise
7*, 8*, 24*, 28*
Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
2*
BSU-Boise River Cafe-SUB, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
9*, 16*, 21*
Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
15*, 16*
Good Burger, 3143 E. Magic View Drive, Suite 102, Meridian
8*, 10*, 23*
Roots Zero Waste Market, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
22*
Stinker Store, 10677 W. Ustick Road, Boise
23*
Wahooz Catering Kitchen, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
23*
Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
A Lively Chef, 200 E. 37th St., Suite 8, Garden City
Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Boise Stadium IMAX, 7703 W. Overland Road, Boise
Camel’s Crossing, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise
Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 Vista Ave., Boise
Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian
Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 5725 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Eureka, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 120, Boise
Fresh To Go, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Good Burger — Aladdins, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise
Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise
Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St.
Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Suite 115, Meridian
Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise
Links, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise
Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 1460 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Meraki Greek Street Food, 345 S. 8th St., Boise
Meridian Warrior Booster Grill, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
N.Y. Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste 140, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna
Pie Hole, 1016 Broadway Ave., Boise
Pierce Park Elementary School, 5015 N. Pierce Park Lane, Boise
Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian
Revitalize Juice Bar, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian
River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna
Starbucks Coffee, 4879 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 3412 W. State St., Boise
Subway, 6892 W. Overland Road, Boise
Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Taft Elementary, 3722 W. Anderson St., Boise
Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center (TVCRC), 14195 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian
