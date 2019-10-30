Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 8-14, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

208 Pho and Vegan, 812 W. Fort St., Boise

7*, 8*, 24*, 28*

Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise

2*

BSU-Boise River Cafe-SUB, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

9*, 16*, 21*

Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

15*, 16*

Good Burger, 3143 E. Magic View Drive, Suite 102, Meridian

8*, 10*, 23*

Roots Zero Waste Market, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

22*

Stinker Store, 10677 W. Ustick Road, Boise

23*

Wahooz Catering Kitchen, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

23*

Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

A Lively Chef, 200 E. 37th St., Suite 8, Garden City

Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Boise Stadium IMAX, 7703 W. Overland Road, Boise

Camel’s Crossing, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise

Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 Vista Ave., Boise

Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian

Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 5725 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Eureka, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 120, Boise

Fresh To Go, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Good Burger — Aladdins, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise

Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise

Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise

Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St.

Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Suite 115, Meridian

Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise

Links, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise

Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 1460 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Meraki Greek Street Food, 345 S. 8th St., Boise

Meridian Warrior Booster Grill, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian

N.Y. Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste 140, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna

Pie Hole, 1016 Broadway Ave., Boise

Pierce Park Elementary School, 5015 N. Pierce Park Lane, Boise

Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna

Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian

Revitalize Juice Bar, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian

River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian

Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise

Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna

Starbucks Coffee, 4879 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Stinker Store, 3412 W. State St., Boise

Subway, 6892 W. Overland Road, Boise

Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Taft Elementary, 3722 W. Anderson St., Boise

Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center (TVCRC), 14195 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise

Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise

Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian

  Comments  