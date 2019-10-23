Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 1-7, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian

10*, 22*

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise

8*, 16*

Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*, 20*, 23*

Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise

22*

Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 345 N. Ave. E. Ave., Kuna

16*, 21*

Gangnam, 303 N. Orchard St., Boise

16*, 23*

Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

2*, 23*

JR Simplot Cafe, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

23*

Legacy ATA Martial Arts Tourney, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Days, Meridian

10*

Linder Farms, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian

21*

Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise

16*, 21*

Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 400, Meridian

10*, 15*, 16*

Oliver’s Daily Grind, 7281 W. State St., Garden City

23*, 28*

Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 Hill Road, Garden City

16*

Orient Market, 4806 W. Emerald St., Boise

15*

Smoothies and Green Chili Burritos, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Kuna

22*

Subway, 820 E. Avalon St., Kuna

22*

Whitney Fredin Events, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 400, Boise

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2810 W. Elder St., Boise

AroVeg, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Black Rock Coffee Shop, 1757 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Blimpie Subs and Salads, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise

BoEx, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise

Boise Co-op Wine Shop, 915 N. 8th St., Boise

Boise Noon Optimist Mobile, 9889 W. Hill Road Parkway, Garden City

Carl’s Jr., 1609 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise

Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian

Culver’s, 3494 E. Tecate Lane, Meridian

Dave and Buster’s, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian

Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle

Emerald Lanes, 4860 W. Emerald St., Boise

Falafel Hut, 5107 W. Emerald St., Boise

Fork, 199 N. 8th St., Boise

Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise

Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Grinkers Grand Palace, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle

Hampton Inn and Suites — Boise, 495 S. Capitol Blvd.

Jacksons Food Stores, 710 W. Ustick Road, Ste 100, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 6400 W. State St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 3110 W. State St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores — Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Jenny Craig, 8251 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8440 W. Overland Road, Boise

Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise

Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 3015 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise

Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise

Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian

Prost, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise

Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise

Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle

Shanaz Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Shining Gem Bakehouse, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian

Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise

St. Mark’s Elementary School, 7503 W. Northview St., Boise

Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane

Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St.

Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.

Starbucks, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

Starbucks, 5021 W. State St., Boise

Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco Bell, 8109 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise

The Busy Bee, 5614 W. Freemont St., Boise

The Gathering Place, 50 E. State St., Eagle

Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Walgreens, 4850 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Walgreens, 869 E. Avalon St., Kuna

White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise

Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

