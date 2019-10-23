Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections Oct. 1-7, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian 10*, 22* Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise 8*, 16* Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 16*, 20*, 23* Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise 22* Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 345 N. Ave. E. Ave., Kuna 16*, 21* Gangnam, 303 N. Orchard St., Boise 16*, 23* Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle 2*, 23* JR Simplot Cafe, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise 23* Legacy ATA Martial Arts Tourney, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Days, Meridian 10* Linder Farms, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian 21* Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise 16*, 21* Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 400, Meridian 10*, 15*, 16* Oliver’s Daily Grind, 7281 W. State St., Garden City 23*, 28* Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 Hill Road, Garden City 16* Orient Market, 4806 W. Emerald St., Boise 15* Smoothies and Green Chili Burritos, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Kuna 22* Subway, 820 E. Avalon St., Kuna 22* Whitney Fredin Events, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 400, Boise 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations