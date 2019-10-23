Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Oct. 1-7, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian
10*, 22*
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise
8*, 16*
Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*, 20*, 23*
Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise
22*
Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 345 N. Ave. E. Ave., Kuna
16*, 21*
Gangnam, 303 N. Orchard St., Boise
16*, 23*
Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
2*, 23*
JR Simplot Cafe, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
23*
Legacy ATA Martial Arts Tourney, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Days, Meridian
10*
Linder Farms, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian
21*
Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise
16*, 21*
Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 400, Meridian
10*, 15*, 16*
Oliver’s Daily Grind, 7281 W. State St., Garden City
23*, 28*
Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 Hill Road, Garden City
16*
Orient Market, 4806 W. Emerald St., Boise
15*
Smoothies and Green Chili Burritos, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Kuna
22*
Subway, 820 E. Avalon St., Kuna
22*
Whitney Fredin Events, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 400, Boise
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2810 W. Elder St., Boise
AroVeg, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Black Rock Coffee Shop, 1757 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise
BoEx, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise
Boise Co-op Wine Shop, 915 N. 8th St., Boise
Boise Noon Optimist Mobile, 9889 W. Hill Road Parkway, Garden City
Carl’s Jr., 1609 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise
Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian
Culver’s, 3494 E. Tecate Lane, Meridian
Dave and Buster’s, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle
Emerald Lanes, 4860 W. Emerald St., Boise
Falafel Hut, 5107 W. Emerald St., Boise
Fork, 199 N. 8th St., Boise
Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Grinkers Grand Palace, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle
Hampton Inn and Suites — Boise, 495 S. Capitol Blvd.
Jacksons Food Stores, 710 W. Ustick Road, Ste 100, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 6400 W. State St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 3110 W. State St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores — Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Jenny Craig, 8251 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8440 W. Overland Road, Boise
Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise
Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 3015 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
Prost, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise
Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise
Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle
Shanaz Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Shining Gem Bakehouse, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian
Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise
St. Mark’s Elementary School, 7503 W. Northview St., Boise
Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane
Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St.
Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.
Starbucks, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
Starbucks, 5021 W. State St., Boise
Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco Bell, 8109 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
The Busy Bee, 5614 W. Freemont St., Boise
The Gathering Place, 50 E. State St., Eagle
Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Walgreens, 4850 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Walgreens, 869 E. Avalon St., Kuna
White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise
Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
