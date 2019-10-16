Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections Sept. 24-30, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blue Toro, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle 10*, 15*, 16* BodoVino, 3630 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian 2 Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise 20* Chilangos (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise 10*, 15* China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 10*, 13*, 15*, 22*, 24* Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle 16* Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise 21* Falcon Crest Golf Club — mobile, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna 16*, 21* Fred Meyer — deli, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian 10* Fremont Middle School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna 21* Grainery Grill, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Kuna 6* Hays Home, 7221 W. Poplar St., Boise 2* Jacksons Food Stores, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise 21*, 22* Peak Provisions, 2019 Special Events, Meridian 1* Pojos, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 16*, 22*, 28* The Flats 16, 3705 Idaho 16, Eagle 10, 15*, 16, 29*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations