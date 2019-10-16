Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Sept. 24-30, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Blue Toro, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle
10*, 15*, 16*
BodoVino, 3630 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian
2
Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
20*
Chilangos (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
10*, 15*
China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 13*, 15*, 22*, 24*
Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
16*
Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise
21*
Falcon Crest Golf Club — mobile, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
16*, 21*
Fred Meyer — deli, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
10*
Fremont Middle School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna
21*
Grainery Grill, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Kuna
6*
Hays Home, 7221 W. Poplar St., Boise
2*
Jacksons Food Stores, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise
21*, 22*
Peak Provisions, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
1*
Pojos, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*, 22*, 28*
The Flats 16, 3705 Idaho 16, Eagle
10, 15*, 16, 29*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Big Mikes LLC, 84 S. Rivermist Ave., Star
Black Canyon Gourmet Popcorn, 371 Main St., Kuna
Boise Co-op — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 888 W. Fort St.
Boise Senior Activities Center, 690 N. Robbins Road
Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise
Chateau De Boise, 7250 W. Poplar St., Boise
City Light Home For Women and Children, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Dollar Tree, 10533 W. Overland Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road, Eagle
Eat Fresh, 774 Palmetto Drive, Eagle
Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, grocery, produce, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle
J Foods Inc, 485 W. Main St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 4133 W. Rose Hill Street, Boise
JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise
Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian
McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Metro Community Services, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise
Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise
Morning Star Acre, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Norco, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise
Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise
Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian
Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise
Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise
South YMCA — St. Luke’s Lifestyle Med Dept, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian
St. Mary’s Food Bank, 3890 W. State St., Boise
Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star
Tender Loving Chicken, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna
The Cookie Creamery, 2019 Temp Events Mutiple, Kuna
The Front Door, 2019 Special Events Multiple, Boise
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise
The Smokehouse, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Kuna
Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian
Village Cinema Concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
Water Bear, 350 N. 9th St., Suite 100, Boise
Wild Plum Events, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise
