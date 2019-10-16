Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Sept. 24-30, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blue Toro, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle

10*, 15*, 16*

BodoVino, 3630 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian

2

Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise

20*

Chilangos (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise

10*, 15*

China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 13*, 15*, 22*, 24*

Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

16*

Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise

21*

Falcon Crest Golf Club — mobile, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna

16*, 21*

Fred Meyer — deli, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

10*

Fremont Middle School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna

21*

Grainery Grill, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Kuna

6*

Hays Home, 7221 W. Poplar St., Boise

2*

Jacksons Food Stores, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise

21*, 22*

Peak Provisions, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

1*

Pojos, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*, 22*, 28*

The Flats 16, 3705 Idaho 16, Eagle

10, 15*, 16, 29*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Big Mikes LLC, 84 S. Rivermist Ave., Star

Black Canyon Gourmet Popcorn, 371 Main St., Kuna

Boise Co-op — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 888 W. Fort St.

Boise Senior Activities Center, 690 N. Robbins Road

Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise

Chateau De Boise, 7250 W. Poplar St., Boise

City Light Home For Women and Children, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Dollar Tree, 10533 W. Overland Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road, Eagle

Eat Fresh, 774 Palmetto Drive, Eagle

Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise

Fred Meyer — bakery, grocery, produce, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian

Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle

J Foods Inc, 485 W. Main St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 4133 W. Rose Hill Street, Boise

JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise

Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian

McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Metro Community Services, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise

Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise

Morning Star Acre, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Norco, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise

Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise

Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian

Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise

Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise

South YMCA — St. Luke’s Lifestyle Med Dept, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian

St. Mary’s Food Bank, 3890 W. State St., Boise

Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star

Tender Loving Chicken, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna

The Cookie Creamery, 2019 Temp Events Mutiple, Kuna

The Front Door, 2019 Special Events Multiple, Boise

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise

The Smokehouse, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Kuna

Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian

Village Cinema Concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian

Water Bear, 350 N. 9th St., Suite 100, Boise

Wild Plum Events, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise

