Ada County food service inspections Sept. 17-23, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Big City Coffee and Cafe, 1416 W. Grove St., Boise
16*
Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St., Boise
16*, 20*
BSU Sub-Chick-fil-A, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise
21*
Corona Village, 4334 W. State St., Boise
15*
Grit American Cuisine, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
22*
Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 15*
Idaho CAPP-Management and Training Corp, 15505 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
10*, 21*
Jacksons Food Stores, 4190 W. Nez Perce St., Boise
10*
Maverik, 1515 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
19*
McDonald’s, 1311 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
10*
Meridian Speedway — main stand, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
9*
Meridian Speedway — pit concession, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
21*
New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise
15*, 23*
Pho Nouveau, 780 W. Idaho St., Suite 4, Boise
10*
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
21*
Schnitzel Garten LLC, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle
15*, 16*
Taqueria La Flama Inc, 1680 N. Westland Drive, Boise
15*, 16*
The Egg Factory, 6882 W. State St., Garden City
8*, 22
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
10 Barrel Brewing, 2019 Special Events, Eagle
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10656 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Albertsons, 2019 Temp Events — 1 Day, Eagle
Albertsons — Starbucks, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Bacquet’s Restaurant, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
Bella Aquila, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
Big Valley Ranch — BVR Burgers, 404 N. Moraine Place, Eagle
BodoVino, 404 S. 8th St., Suite188, Boise
Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City
Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
Cafe Yumm, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Clairvoyant Brewing Company, 2800 W. Idaho St., Boise
Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, 1035 S. Lusk St., Boise
Double Tap Pub, 409 S. 8th St., Suite 103, Boise
Doug’s Burger Den, 231 E. State St., Eagle
Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian
Galileo Math and Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle
Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise
Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise
Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna
Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 1203 S. Orchard St., Boise
McDonald’s, 7222 W. Overland Road, Boise
Meridian Speedway — south concession, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
Moe’s Southwest Grill at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise
Moss Coffee and Tea, 201 N. Orchard St., Boise
Mountain View High School — football tickets, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Old Chicago, 730 W. Idaho St., Boise
Olive and Vyne, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
Original Pancake House, 5900 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Pizza Hut, 4506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Porterhouse Market, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
Rembrandts, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle
River Birch Golf Course, 3740 N. Pollard Lane, Star
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 800 W. Main St., Suite 110, Boise
Salam Bunyan, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise
Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian
Smashburger, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 1011 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Spearmint Rhino, 1500 W. Grove St., Boise
Stagecoach Inn, 3132 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Subway, 1700 University Drive, Boise
Tasso, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Viking Drive Inn, 3790 W. State St., Boise
Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star
Whitney Community Center, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
