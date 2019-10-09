Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Sept. 17-23, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Big City Coffee and Cafe, 1416 W. Grove St., Boise

16*

Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St., Boise

16*, 20*

BSU Sub-Chick-fil-A, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise

21*

Corona Village, 4334 W. State St., Boise

15*

Grit American Cuisine, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

22*

Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 15*

Idaho CAPP-Management and Training Corp, 15505 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

10*, 21*

Jacksons Food Stores, 4190 W. Nez Perce St., Boise

10*

Maverik, 1515 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

19*

McDonald’s, 1311 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

10*

Meridian Speedway — main stand, 335 S. Main St., Meridian

9*

Meridian Speedway — pit concession, 335 S. Main St., Meridian

21*

New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise

15*, 23*

Pho Nouveau, 780 W. Idaho St., Suite 4, Boise

10*

Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

21*

Schnitzel Garten LLC, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle

15*, 16*

Taqueria La Flama Inc, 1680 N. Westland Drive, Boise

15*, 16*

The Egg Factory, 6882 W. State St., Garden City

8*, 22

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

10 Barrel Brewing, 2019 Special Events, Eagle

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10656 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Albertsons, 2019 Temp Events — 1 Day, Eagle

Albertsons — Starbucks, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City

Bacquet’s Restaurant, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

Bella Aquila, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

Big Valley Ranch — BVR Burgers, 404 N. Moraine Place, Eagle

BodoVino, 404 S. 8th St., Suite188, Boise

Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City

Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

Cafe Yumm, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Clairvoyant Brewing Company, 2800 W. Idaho St., Boise

Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, 1035 S. Lusk St., Boise

Double Tap Pub, 409 S. 8th St., Suite 103, Boise

Doug’s Burger Den, 231 E. State St., Eagle

Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian

Galileo Math and Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle

Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise

Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise

Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna

Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 1203 S. Orchard St., Boise

McDonald’s, 7222 W. Overland Road, Boise

Meridian Speedway — south concession, 335 S. Main St., Meridian

Moe’s Southwest Grill at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise

Moss Coffee and Tea, 201 N. Orchard St., Boise

Mountain View High School — football tickets, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Old Chicago, 730 W. Idaho St., Boise

Olive and Vyne, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

Original Pancake House, 5900 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Pizza Hut, 4506 W. Overland Road, Boise

Porterhouse Market, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

Rembrandts, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle

River Birch Golf Course, 3740 N. Pollard Lane, Star

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 800 W. Main St., Suite 110, Boise

Salam Bunyan, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise

Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian

Smashburger, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 1011 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Spearmint Rhino, 1500 W. Grove St., Boise

Stagecoach Inn, 3132 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Subway, 1700 University Drive, Boise

Tasso, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Viking Drive Inn, 3790 W. State St., Boise

Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star

Whitney Community Center, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

