Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections Sept. 17-23, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Big City Coffee and Cafe, 1416 W. Grove St., Boise 16* Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St., Boise 16*, 20* BSU Sub-Chick-fil-A, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise 21* Corona Village, 4334 W. State St., Boise 15* Grit American Cuisine, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle 22* Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 10*, 15* Idaho CAPP-Management and Training Corp, 15505 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna 10*, 21* Jacksons Food Stores, 4190 W. Nez Perce St., Boise 10* Maverik, 1515 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 19* McDonald’s, 1311 N. Meridian Road, Kuna 10* Meridian Speedway — main stand, 335 S. Main St., Meridian 9* Meridian Speedway — pit concession, 335 S. Main St., Meridian 21* New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise 15*, 23* Pho Nouveau, 780 W. Idaho St., Suite 4, Boise 10* Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Eagle 21* Schnitzel Garten LLC, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle 15*, 16* Taqueria La Flama Inc, 1680 N. Westland Drive, Boise 15*, 16* The Egg Factory, 6882 W. State St., Garden City 8*, 22

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations