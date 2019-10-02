Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Sept. 10-16, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Bardenay, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

30*

Boise Grocery Outlet, 5544 W. Fairview Ave.

22*

Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise

23*

Cross Grain Brewhouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

10*

Cross Grain on the Go, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

22*

Great Wall Restaurant, 10398 W, Overland Road, Boise

9*, 23*

Hyde House, 1607 N, 13th St,, Boise

10*

Pie Hole, 205 N, 8th St., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

3 Girls Catering, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Albertsons Broadway, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Alsek Fish, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Amigos Original Salsa, 3506 W. State St., Suite 103, Boise

Antojitos Romita, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian

Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise

Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian

Boise Cakery, 5159 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise

Boise Fry Company, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian

Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City

Caffeina Roasting Co, 6575 W. Overland Road, Boise

Carniceria Coalcoman, 5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Cynthia Mann Elementary, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise

Dave’s Tater Grill, 404 E. State St., Meridian

Dawson Corn Dog, 6th and Grove streets, Boise

Diyor LLC, 424 N. Orchard St., Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise

El-Ada Community Action Partership, 701 E. 44th St., Garden City

Goody’s, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise

Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise

Grid, 514 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Harvest and Grounds, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Horsewood Catering, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian

Idaho Mushrooms and Produce, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 330 W, Main St., Kuna

Las Delicias De Los Pichoyes, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian

Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian

Matthew Hanson, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Port of Subs, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Prehistoric Pit, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Pupusas Amador, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian

Rockin Q BBQ, 10789 W. Hiawatha Drive, Boise

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian

Salt City Barbecue, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Smoke in Law BBQ, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Smokey and the Riblets, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

Subway, 5024 W. Emerald St., Boise

Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna

The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise

The Creperie Mobile, 141 W. Yosemite St., Meridian

Thinking Tacos, 3235 S. Annett Ave., Boise

Top Dog Grill, 615 W. Main St., Boise

Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 2019 Special Events, Boise

  Comments  