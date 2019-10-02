Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Sept. 10-16, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Bardenay, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
30*
Boise Grocery Outlet, 5544 W. Fairview Ave.
22*
Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise
23*
Cross Grain Brewhouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
10*
Cross Grain on the Go, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
22*
Great Wall Restaurant, 10398 W, Overland Road, Boise
9*, 23*
Hyde House, 1607 N, 13th St,, Boise
10*
Pie Hole, 205 N, 8th St., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
3 Girls Catering, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Albertsons Broadway, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Alsek Fish, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Amigos Original Salsa, 3506 W. State St., Suite 103, Boise
Antojitos Romita, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian
Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise
Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian
Boise Cakery, 5159 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Boise Co-op, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise
Boise Fry Company, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian
Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Caffeina Roasting Co, 6575 W. Overland Road, Boise
Carniceria Coalcoman, 5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Cynthia Mann Elementary, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise
Dave’s Tater Grill, 404 E. State St., Meridian
Dawson Corn Dog, 6th and Grove streets, Boise
Diyor LLC, 424 N. Orchard St., Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise
El-Ada Community Action Partership, 701 E. 44th St., Garden City
Goody’s, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Day, Boise
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise
Grid, 514 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Harvest and Grounds, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Horsewood Catering, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian
Idaho Mushrooms and Produce, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 330 W, Main St., Kuna
Las Delicias De Los Pichoyes, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian
Matthew Hanson, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Port of Subs, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Prehistoric Pit, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Pupusas Amador, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian
Rockin Q BBQ, 10789 W. Hiawatha Drive, Boise
Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Meridian
Salt City Barbecue, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Smoke in Law BBQ, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Smokey and the Riblets, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
Subway, 5024 W. Emerald St., Boise
Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna
The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
The Creperie Mobile, 141 W. Yosemite St., Meridian
Thinking Tacos, 3235 S. Annett Ave., Boise
Top Dog Grill, 615 W. Main St., Boise
Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 2019 Special Events, Boise
