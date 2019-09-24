Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Sept. 3-9, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
Up Next
Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Bistro 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise

6*

BSU — Cupbop Korean BBQ, 2019 Temp Events — Albertsons Stadium, Boise

21*, 22*

BSU Stadium — Aramark LE2, 2019 Special Events, Boise

10*

BSU Stadium — Aramark UW5, 2019 Special Events, Boise

9*

Chuck-A-Rama, 7901 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*, 23*

Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise

2*, 10*

Einstein Brothers Bagels — Interactive Lab, 2120 W. University Drive, Boise

10*, 22*

Freshii at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise

22*

Grant’s Neighborhood Grill, 1835 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

2*, 16*, 29*

Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

16*

Interactive Teaching and Learning Center, 2120 W. University Lane, Boise

16*

Jack in The Box, 10496 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Korn and More, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Days, Boise

22*

Revitalize Juice Bar, 560 Main St., Boise

6*

Riverside Hotel — main kitchen, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

10*, 16*

Spitfire Craft Pizza and Pints, 2450 S. Vista Ave., Boise

21*

Subway, 2400 S. Apple St., Boise

16*

Susu and Fred Bubble Waffle, 421 S. Curtis Road, 121, Boise

2*, 20*

Taco Bell, 985 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

2*

The Local, 5616 W. State St., Boise

10*

Umami Ave, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise

22*

Wild Plum Events LLC, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise

10

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City

BSU — Chick-fil-A — Skybox, 2019 Temp Events Albertsons Stadium, Boise

BSU — Chick-fil-A — East Side, 2019 Temp Events Albertsons Stadium, Boise

BSU — Chick-fil-A — West Side, 2019 Temp Events Albertsons Stadium, Boise

BSU Stadium — Aramark UE1, UE2, UE3, UE5, 2019 Special Events, Boise

BSU Stadium — Aramark UW2, UW3, UW4, UW6, 2019 Special Events, Boise

BSU Stadium Coned East, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

BSU Stadium Coned West, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

BSU Stadium — La Tapatia, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

BSU Stadium — Mai Thai Restaurant UW4, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

BSU SUB — Fresh Express, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

BSU The STIL, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Burger King, 6770 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Burgertime Tiki Teriyaki, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 369 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Costco Wholesale — bakery, deli, fish, food court, grocery, meats, produce, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise

Dawson Taylor Downtown, 219 N. 8th St., Boise

Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle

Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle

El Ada Community Action Partnership, 2250 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Family Dollar Store, 5050 W. Overland Road, Boise

Good Samaritan Home, 3501 W. State St., Boise

Great Scotts, 2805 E. Hill Road, Eagle

Hope Luthern Church Food Pantry, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle

Janjou Patisserie Artisan Boutique Bakery, 1754 W. State St., Boise

Java Hyde Park, 1612 N. 13th St., Boise

JD’s Bodega, 199 N. Capitol Blvd., Unit 101, Boise

LRP Group, 2040 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 7, Meridian

North End Chevron, 1470 W. State St., Boise

Old Fashioned Fruits and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

Pizza Hut, 1505 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Pizza Hut, 3367 S. Federal Way, Boise

Port of Subs, 3636 S. Findley Way, Boise

Riverside Grill and Room Service, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Sonic Drive-In, 2145 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Stinker Store, 1620 N. 13th St., Boise

Stinker Store, 2550 S. Apple St., Boise

Sur La Table, 3600 E. Fairview Ave., Suite J160, Meridian

The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise

The Gyro Shack BSU Home Games, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

The Idaho Foodbank, 3562 S. TK Ave., Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1700 University Drive, Boise

Waffle Love BSU Stadium, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Wufyre Coffee Roasters, 9265 Wakefield, Garden City

  Comments  