Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Sept. 3-9, 2019
Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Bistro 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise
6*
BSU — Cupbop Korean BBQ, 2019 Temp Events — Albertsons Stadium, Boise
21*, 22*
BSU Stadium — Aramark LE2, 2019 Special Events, Boise
10*
BSU Stadium — Aramark UW5, 2019 Special Events, Boise
9*
Chuck-A-Rama, 7901 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*, 23*
Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise
2*, 10*
Einstein Brothers Bagels — Interactive Lab, 2120 W. University Drive, Boise
10*, 22*
Freshii at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise
22*
Grant’s Neighborhood Grill, 1835 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
2*, 16*, 29*
Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
16*
Interactive Teaching and Learning Center, 2120 W. University Lane, Boise
16*
Jack in The Box, 10496 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Korn and More, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Days, Boise
22*
Revitalize Juice Bar, 560 Main St., Boise
6*
Riverside Hotel — main kitchen, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
10*, 16*
Spitfire Craft Pizza and Pints, 2450 S. Vista Ave., Boise
21*
Subway, 2400 S. Apple St., Boise
16*
Susu and Fred Bubble Waffle, 421 S. Curtis Road, 121, Boise
2*, 20*
Taco Bell, 985 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
2*
The Local, 5616 W. State St., Boise
10*
Umami Ave, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise
22*
Wild Plum Events LLC, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise
10
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City
BSU — Chick-fil-A — Skybox, 2019 Temp Events Albertsons Stadium, Boise
BSU — Chick-fil-A — East Side, 2019 Temp Events Albertsons Stadium, Boise
BSU — Chick-fil-A — West Side, 2019 Temp Events Albertsons Stadium, Boise
BSU Stadium — Aramark UE1, UE2, UE3, UE5, 2019 Special Events, Boise
BSU Stadium — Aramark UW2, UW3, UW4, UW6, 2019 Special Events, Boise
BSU Stadium Coned East, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
BSU Stadium Coned West, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
BSU Stadium — La Tapatia, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
BSU Stadium — Mai Thai Restaurant UW4, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
BSU SUB — Fresh Express, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
BSU The STIL, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Burger King, 6770 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Burgertime Tiki Teriyaki, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 369 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Costco Wholesale — bakery, deli, fish, food court, grocery, meats, produce, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
Dawson Taylor Downtown, 219 N. 8th St., Boise
Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle
Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle
El Ada Community Action Partnership, 2250 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Family Dollar Store, 5050 W. Overland Road, Boise
Good Samaritan Home, 3501 W. State St., Boise
Great Scotts, 2805 E. Hill Road, Eagle
Hope Luthern Church Food Pantry, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle
Janjou Patisserie Artisan Boutique Bakery, 1754 W. State St., Boise
Java Hyde Park, 1612 N. 13th St., Boise
JD’s Bodega, 199 N. Capitol Blvd., Unit 101, Boise
LRP Group, 2040 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 7, Meridian
North End Chevron, 1470 W. State St., Boise
Old Fashioned Fruits and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
Pizza Hut, 1505 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Pizza Hut, 3367 S. Federal Way, Boise
Port of Subs, 3636 S. Findley Way, Boise
Riverside Grill and Room Service, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Sonic Drive-In, 2145 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Stinker Store, 1620 N. 13th St., Boise
Stinker Store, 2550 S. Apple St., Boise
Sur La Table, 3600 E. Fairview Ave., Suite J160, Meridian
The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise
The Gyro Shack BSU Home Games, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
The Idaho Foodbank, 3562 S. TK Ave., Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1700 University Drive, Boise
Waffle Love BSU Stadium, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Wufyre Coffee Roasters, 9265 Wakefield, Garden City
Comments