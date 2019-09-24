Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections Sept. 3-9, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy.

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Bistro 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise 6* BSU — Cupbop Korean BBQ, 2019 Temp Events — Albertsons Stadium, Boise 21*, 22* BSU Stadium — Aramark LE2, 2019 Special Events, Boise 10* BSU Stadium — Aramark UW5, 2019 Special Events, Boise 9* Chuck-A-Rama, 7901 W. Overland Road, Boise 16*, 23* Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise 2*, 10* Einstein Brothers Bagels — Interactive Lab, 2120 W. University Drive, Boise 10*, 22* Freshii at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise 22* Grant’s Neighborhood Grill, 1835 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian 2*, 16*, 29* Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise 16* Interactive Teaching and Learning Center, 2120 W. University Lane, Boise 16* Jack in The Box, 10496 W. Overland Road, Boise 16* Korn and More, 2019 Temp Events 2-3 Days, Boise 22* Revitalize Juice Bar, 560 Main St., Boise 6* Riverside Hotel — main kitchen, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City 10*, 16* Spitfire Craft Pizza and Pints, 2450 S. Vista Ave., Boise 21* Subway, 2400 S. Apple St., Boise 16* Susu and Fred Bubble Waffle, 421 S. Curtis Road, 121, Boise 2*, 20* Taco Bell, 985 N. Meridian Road, Kuna 2* The Local, 5616 W. State St., Boise 10* Umami Ave, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise 22* Wild Plum Events LLC, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise 10

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations