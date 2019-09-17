Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
10 Barrel Brewing Idaho, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise
10*
Asian Wok Chinese Restaurant, 9706 W. State St., Star
15*, 16*, 23*
Casa Mexico, 393 W. State St., Eagle
15*, 22*, 23*
China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle
2*, 15*
Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
10*, 23*
Hyatt Place Boise Downtown, 1024 W. Bannock St., Boise
10*
Juniper, 211 N. 8th St., Boise
15*
Magnificent Garden Restaurant, 980 N. Milwaukee Ave., Boise
9*, 10*, 15*, 25*
McGrath’s Fish House, 1749 S. Cole Road, Boise
22*, 23*
Mongolian of Eagle, 362 S. Eagle Road
10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*, 28*
Panda Express, 601 W. Front St., Boise
15*
Subway, 663 S. Main St., Meridian
8*
Subway, 10414 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 101, Eagle
Albertsons — Starbucks, 5100 Overland Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 6907 N. Strawberry Glen Road, Suite 110, Garden City
Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Hammer and Kettle Coffee Roasters, 1545 Hervey St., Boise
Homewood Suites By Hilton Boise, 7957 W. Spectrum St.
Idaho Pizza Company, 1677 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 331 Avenue E, Kuna
Kanak Attack Katering, 499 S. Main St., Meridian
Lago Azul Mexican Restaurant, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
MacTaggart’s Brand, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Overland Grocery Outlet, 6969 Overland Road, Boise
Panda Express, 7804 W. Overland Road, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 3317 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Pizza Hut, 10244 W. Overland Road, Boise
SOFRA, 3665 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Subway, 6667 N. Glenwood St., Suite 100, Garden City
Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St., Boise
Vista Pawn Corn Roast Labor Day, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
Westside Pizza, 8489 W. Overland Road, Boise
