Ada County food service inspections Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

10 Barrel Brewing Idaho, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise

10*

Asian Wok Chinese Restaurant, 9706 W. State St., Star

15*, 16*, 23*

Casa Mexico, 393 W. State St., Eagle

15*, 22*, 23*

China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle

2*, 15*

Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

10*, 23*

Hyatt Place Boise Downtown, 1024 W. Bannock St., Boise

10*

Juniper, 211 N. 8th St., Boise

15*

Magnificent Garden Restaurant, 980 N. Milwaukee Ave., Boise

9*, 10*, 15*, 25*

McGrath’s Fish House, 1749 S. Cole Road, Boise

22*, 23*

Mongolian of Eagle, 362 S. Eagle Road

10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*, 28*

Panda Express, 601 W. Front St., Boise

15*

Subway, 663 S. Main St., Meridian

8*

Subway, 10414 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 101, Eagle

Albertsons — Starbucks, 5100 Overland Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 6907 N. Strawberry Glen Road, Suite 110, Garden City

Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City

Hammer and Kettle Coffee Roasters, 1545 Hervey St., Boise

Homewood Suites By Hilton Boise, 7957 W. Spectrum St.

Idaho Pizza Company, 1677 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 331 Avenue E, Kuna

Kanak Attack Katering, 499 S. Main St., Meridian

Lago Azul Mexican Restaurant, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

MacTaggart’s Brand, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City

Overland Grocery Outlet, 6969 Overland Road, Boise

Panda Express, 7804 W. Overland Road, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 3317 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Pizza Hut, 10244 W. Overland Road, Boise

SOFRA, 3665 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Subway, 6667 N. Glenwood St., Suite 100, Garden City

Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St., Boise

Vista Pawn Corn Roast Labor Day, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

Westside Pizza, 8489 W. Overland Road, Boise

