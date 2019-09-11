Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections Aug. 20-26, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

13th Street Pub and Grill, 1520 N. 13th St., Boise 10*, 15*, 16*



Ada County Expo Idaho — main kitchen, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 16*



Ada County Expo Idaho Turf Club, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 16*



Advantage Solutions, 2019 Special Events, Boise 10*



Albertsons — deli, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 15*, 22*



Albertsons — deli, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna 20*, 21*



Burger Belly, 1079 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 23*



Chili’s Bar and Grill, 916 Broadway Ave., Boise 22*



Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 2*, 10*



IHOP, 3599 S. Federal Way, Boise 22*



Los Betos, 3143 E. Magic View Drive, Ste 100, Meridian 8*, 10*, 15*



Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 10545 W. Overland Road, Boise 10*



Spice Indian Cuisine, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 106, Meridian 2*, 9*, 16*, 23*



Sushi Ya, 8915 W. Overland Road, Boise 10, 15*, 16, 21*, 22*, 23



Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine, 6910 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 2



The Donut and Dog, 3525 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 180, Meridian 2*



Walmart — deli, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian 10*



Woodstock Pizza, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 22*, 23*



Yummi Sushi, 1209 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 21*, 22*, 23*





*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations