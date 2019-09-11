Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Aug. 20-26, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

13th Street Pub and Grill, 1520 N. 13th St., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*



Ada County Expo Idaho — main kitchen, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

16*



Ada County Expo Idaho Turf Club, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

16*



Advantage Solutions, 2019 Special Events, Boise

10*



Albertsons — deli, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

15*, 22*



Albertsons — deli, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna

20*, 21*



Burger Belly, 1079 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

23*



Chili’s Bar and Grill, 916 Broadway Ave., Boise

22*



Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2*, 10*



IHOP, 3599 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*



Los Betos, 3143 E. Magic View Drive, Ste 100, Meridian

8*, 10*, 15*



Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 10545 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*



Spice Indian Cuisine, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 106, Meridian

2*, 9*, 16*, 23*



Sushi Ya, 8915 W. Overland Road, Boise

10, 15*, 16, 21*, 22*, 23



Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine, 6910 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2



The Donut and Dog, 3525 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 180, Meridian

2*



Walmart — deli, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian

10*



Woodstock Pizza, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

22*, 23*



Yummi Sushi, 1209 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

21*, 22*, 23*



*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Ada County Expo Idaho - North Expo, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Albertsons — grocery, bakery, fish, meat, produce, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Albertsons — Starbucks, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna

Arkansas Jerrons BBQ, 7670 W. Colt Drive, Boise

Barbarian Brewing, 5270 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Buffalo Wild Wings, 777 W. Main St., Suite 130, Boise

Chick-Fil-A, 8000 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Chocolates by Josh, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Cold Stone Cremery, 7546 W. State St., Suite 130, Boise

Country Club Reel, 4550 W. Overland Road, Boise

Eight Thirty Common, 830 N. Main St., Suite 120, Meridian

Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Grandstand North, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Grandstand South, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St., Boise

Idaho Ice Cream Potato, 1929 W. State St., Boise

Idaho Meat and Seafood, 1760 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 4400 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

McDonald’s, 4825 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Meridian Food Bank, 133 W. Broadway Ave., Meridian

Ohana No Till Farm, 2019 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

St. Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 711 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Sweet Tea Living, 99 E. State St., Eagle

Walmart — bakery, grocery, meat, produce, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian

Wendy’s, 5525 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

