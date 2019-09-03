Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Aug. 13-19, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

10*, 16*, 20*

Blue Feather Bakery, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

22*

Breakaway Cafe and Spirits, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Meridian

16*

Construction Zone Bar and Grill, 229 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

23*

Jimmy John’s, 7300 W. State St., Suite 100, Boise

6*, 10*, 16*

Mae Inc Frybread, 2019 Special Event, Garden City

8*

Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City

10*, 16*

McDonald’s, 195 E. Central Drive, Meridian

10*

Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2019 Special Events, Boise

20*

Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian

10*

Waffle Me Up, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

8*, 16*, 23*

Wild West Bakery and Espresso, 83 E. State St., Eagle

2*, 9*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

A Cafe, 111 S. 10th St., Suite 113, Boise

A Spice Above, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

Albertsons, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise

Blackrock Coffee Shop, 1604 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Brits Best Cakes and Cones, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Burger King, 4800 W. Overland Road, Boise

Chili Pepper, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Delsa’s Ice Cream, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Family Dollar Store, 349 E. Avalon St., Kuna

Hawaiian Teriyaki, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Idaho Pork Producers Association, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

IMSARU Corn Booth, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

J and L Sweeties, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Jones, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Kandytown, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Kitchen Craft Cookware, 2019 Temp Event Multiple, Garden City

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 8184 W. Overland Road, Boise

Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court, Suite 103, Kuna

M and D Concessions — cater/seafood express, 9110 W. Pattie Drive, Boise

Madison Early Childhood Center, 2215 W. Madison Ave., Boise

Marty’s Treats, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Mongolian Bistro, 5234 W. Overland Road, Boise

Moxie Java, 1575 Linder Road, Kuna

Mr. Bees, 2019 Special Events Multiple, Garden City

Nate’s Corn Stand, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Nate’s Monster Cookies, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Pizza Stand, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Primo’s Gourmet Food, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Pronto Pups Blake Trailer, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonade Booth 2, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonades 3, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Rainbows End, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Ranch Concessions, 7100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Roosters Mobile Catering, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Roy’s Milkshakes, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

SEVZ Kitchen, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Garden City

Smithfield Deli Mobile Tour 2, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Sonic Drive-In, 851 N. Orchard St., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 1100 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Treasure Valley Coffee Commissary, 11875 President Drive, Boise

Treasure Valley NAACP, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Wendy’s, 1180 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Wilders, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

