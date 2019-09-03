Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Aug. 13-19, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
10*, 16*, 20*
Blue Feather Bakery, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
22*
Breakaway Cafe and Spirits, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Meridian
16*
Construction Zone Bar and Grill, 229 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
23*
Jimmy John’s, 7300 W. State St., Suite 100, Boise
6*, 10*, 16*
Mae Inc Frybread, 2019 Special Event, Garden City
8*
Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City
10*, 16*
McDonald’s, 195 E. Central Drive, Meridian
10*
Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2019 Special Events, Boise
20*
Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian
10*
Waffle Me Up, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
8*, 16*, 23*
Wild West Bakery and Espresso, 83 E. State St., Eagle
2*, 9*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
A Cafe, 111 S. 10th St., Suite 113, Boise
A Spice Above, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
Albertsons, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise
Blackrock Coffee Shop, 1604 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Brits Best Cakes and Cones, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Burger King, 4800 W. Overland Road, Boise
Chili Pepper, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Delsa’s Ice Cream, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Family Dollar Store, 349 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Hawaiian Teriyaki, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Idaho Pork Producers Association, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
IMSARU Corn Booth, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
J and L Sweeties, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Jones, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Kandytown, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Kitchen Craft Cookware, 2019 Temp Event Multiple, Garden City
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 8184 W. Overland Road, Boise
Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court, Suite 103, Kuna
M and D Concessions — cater/seafood express, 9110 W. Pattie Drive, Boise
Madison Early Childhood Center, 2215 W. Madison Ave., Boise
Marty’s Treats, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Mongolian Bistro, 5234 W. Overland Road, Boise
Moxie Java, 1575 Linder Road, Kuna
Mr. Bees, 2019 Special Events Multiple, Garden City
Nate’s Corn Stand, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Nate’s Monster Cookies, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Pizza Stand, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Primo’s Gourmet Food, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Pronto Pups Blake Trailer, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonade Booth 2, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Pronto Pups State Fair Lemonades 3, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Rainbows End, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Ranch Concessions, 7100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Roosters Mobile Catering, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Roy’s Milkshakes, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
SEVZ Kitchen, 2019 Temp Event 1 Day, Garden City
Smithfield Deli Mobile Tour 2, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Sonic Drive-In, 851 N. Orchard St., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 1100 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Treasure Valley Coffee Commissary, 11875 President Drive, Boise
Treasure Valley NAACP, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Wendy’s, 1180 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Wilders, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
