Ada County food service inspections Aug. 6-12, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Aramark 4984, 2200 S. Cobalt Point Way, Meridian
21*, 22*
Beef O’Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Suite 190, Meridian
23*
Cobby’s III, 6899 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Cold Stone Creamery, 1028 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*
Comfort Inn and Suites, 3625 W. Elder St., Boise
6*
Cricket’s, 1228 S. Oakland Ave., Boise
2*, 16*, 22*
Dong Khahn, 2137 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 22*
Eagle Hills Golf Course Restaurant, 605 N. Edgewood Lane, Eagle
10*, 16*, 23*
Fiesta Guadalajara, 704 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
21*, 22*, 23*
Fiesta Guadalajara, 780 E. Avalon St., Kuna
10*, 21*
G’s, 4000 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
8*, 16*
Hampton Inn and Suites — Boise Spectrum, 7499 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*
Hook and Reel, 1510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
16*, 21*, 22*, 23*
Jacksons Food Stores, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian
20*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 13*, 16*, 20*
McDonald’s, 1710 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
15*
Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise
2*
Pro Service Foods, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian
23*
Q’s Billiards and Eatery, 6570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*, 23*
Rembrandts, 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
10*
Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., 138, Eagle
15*, 22*
Sunrise Cafe, 6767 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 10*, 16*, 22*, 23*
Ultra Touch Car Wash II, 8160 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Aurora Encinas, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian
B and B Soul Food, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Big Bun Inc., 5816 W. Overland Road, Boise
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2019 Special Events, Kuna
Brown Box Organics LLC, 140 Ellen St., Garden City
Buenos Aires, 1109 Leadville Ave., Boise
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1733 S. Cole Road, Boise
Firebird Raceway — lower pit, mountain/tower concessions, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle
Greenfield Custom Meat, 2965 W. Amity Road, Meridian
Hugo’s Deli, 10599 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hugo’s Deli Express, 6233 N. Linder Road, Suite 140, Meridian
Hungry Onion, 334 N. Main St., Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 107 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jesus Alcelay Basque Center, 2019 Temp Events — 1 Day, Boise
LTD Sprig Dog, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Molly’s Mills, 5637 N. Kercliffe Court, Boise
Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City
Panera Bread, 1150 W. Myrtle St., Boise
Pita Pit, 2019 Temp Events — 2-3 Day, Boise
Rite Aid, 1100 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Shanaz, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Star Outreach, 2019 Special Events, Star
The Blower Shop Open House, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
The Jamaican Food Spot, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Tru by Hilton Meridian Boise West, 1401 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
White Dog Brewing Company, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise
