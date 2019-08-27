Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Aug. 6-12, 2019

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Aramark 4984, 2200 S. Cobalt Point Way, Meridian

21*, 22*

Beef O’Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Suite 190, Meridian

23*

Cobby’s III, 6899 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Cold Stone Creamery, 1028 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*

Comfort Inn and Suites, 3625 W. Elder St., Boise

6*

Cricket’s, 1228 S. Oakland Ave., Boise

2*, 16*, 22*

Dong Khahn, 2137 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 22*

Eagle Hills Golf Course Restaurant, 605 N. Edgewood Lane, Eagle

10*, 16*, 23*

Fiesta Guadalajara, 704 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

21*, 22*, 23*

Fiesta Guadalajara, 780 E. Avalon St., Kuna

10*, 21*

G’s, 4000 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

8*, 16*

Hampton Inn and Suites — Boise Spectrum, 7499 W. Overland Road, Boise

2*

Hook and Reel, 1510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

16*, 21*, 22*, 23*

Jacksons Food Stores, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian

20*

Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 13*, 16*, 20*

McDonald’s, 1710 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

15*

Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise

2*

Pro Service Foods, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian

23*

Q’s Billiards and Eatery, 6570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*, 23*

Rembrandts, 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

10*

Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., 138, Eagle

15*, 22*

Sunrise Cafe, 6767 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 10*, 16*, 22*, 23*

Ultra Touch Car Wash II, 8160 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Aurora Encinas, 2019 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian

B and B Soul Food, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Big Bun Inc., 5816 W. Overland Road, Boise

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2019 Special Events, Kuna

Brown Box Organics LLC, 140 Ellen St., Garden City

Buenos Aires, 1109 Leadville Ave., Boise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1733 S. Cole Road, Boise

Firebird Raceway — lower pit, mountain/tower concessions, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle

Greenfield Custom Meat, 2965 W. Amity Road, Meridian

Hugo’s Deli, 10599 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hugo’s Deli Express, 6233 N. Linder Road, Suite 140, Meridian

Hungry Onion, 334 N. Main St., Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 107 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jesus Alcelay Basque Center, 2019 Temp Events — 1 Day, Boise

LTD Sprig Dog, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Molly’s Mills, 5637 N. Kercliffe Court, Boise

Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City

Panera Bread, 1150 W. Myrtle St., Boise

Pita Pit, 2019 Temp Events — 2-3 Day, Boise

Rite Aid, 1100 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Shanaz, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Star Outreach, 2019 Special Events, Star

The Blower Shop Open House, 2019 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise

The Jamaican Food Spot, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Tru by Hilton Meridian Boise West, 1401 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

White Dog Brewing Company, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise

