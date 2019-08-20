Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections July 30-Aug. 5, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

A3 Catering, 1543 N. Black Cat Road, Kuna 2*, 11*, 23* Arctic Circle, 710 E. Avalon St., Kuna 19*, 22* Basilios Tacos, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise 2*, 10*, 21*, 22* Bittercreek and Red Feather LLC, 2019 Special Events, Boise 8*, 9*, 22* Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle 10*, 14*, 15*, 16*, 21* Cinder, 107 1/2 E. 44th St., Garden City 16* Inn America, 2275 Airport Way, Boise 22* Jack in The Box, 2611 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 10* Jacksons, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian 20* KJ’s Little Caesars, 1565 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna 10*, 16* Madhuban Indian Cuisine, 6930 W. State St., Boise 8*, 10*, 15* MLS Enterprises Frybread, 2019 Special Events, Kuna 9* Mo’ Bettahs, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 104, Meridian 21* Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise 10* Pino’s Oven, 10697 W. Ustick Road, Boise 10*, 16* Starbucks Coffee, 672 E. Boise Ave., Boise 10* Stinker Store, 1410 McMillan Road, Meridian 19* Subway, 1106 W. State St., Boise 2 The Goodness Land, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise 2*, 10* The Griddle, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 200, Boise 22* The Refuge, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Suite 300, Boise 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations