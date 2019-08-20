Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections July 30-Aug. 5, 2019
Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
A3 Catering, 1543 N. Black Cat Road, Kuna
2*, 11*, 23*
Arctic Circle, 710 E. Avalon St., Kuna
19*, 22*
Basilios Tacos, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
2*, 10*, 21*, 22*
Bittercreek and Red Feather LLC, 2019 Special Events, Boise
8*, 9*, 22*
Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle
10*, 14*, 15*, 16*, 21*
Cinder, 107 1/2 E. 44th St., Garden City
16*
Inn America, 2275 Airport Way, Boise
22*
Jack in The Box, 2611 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*
Jacksons, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
20*
KJ’s Little Caesars, 1565 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
10*, 16*
Madhuban Indian Cuisine, 6930 W. State St., Boise
8*, 10*, 15*
MLS Enterprises Frybread, 2019 Special Events, Kuna
9*
Mo’ Bettahs, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 104, Meridian
21*
Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*
Pino’s Oven, 10697 W. Ustick Road, Boise
10*, 16*
Starbucks Coffee, 672 E. Boise Ave., Boise
10*
Stinker Store, 1410 McMillan Road, Meridian
19*
Subway, 1106 W. State St., Boise
2
The Goodness Land, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*, 10*
The Griddle, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 200, Boise
22*
The Refuge, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Suite 300, Boise
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — Starbucks, 909 ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
All Spun Up, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Big K BBQ, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Blimpie America’s Sub Shop, 1781 W. State St., Space 11, Boise
Footbridge, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 818 N. 8th St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 1590 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Lifeways Hospital, 8050 W. Northview St., Boise
Northgate Reel Theatre, 6950 W. State St., Boise
Reed’s Dairy, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 130, Meridian
Smithfield Deli Mobile Tour, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 127 E. State St., Eagle
Stinker Store, 2323 W. Main St., Boise
Stinker Store, 1607 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Subway, 1789 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Taco Bell, 3377 W. State St., Boise
Taco Bell, 1420 Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco John’s, 1410 W. McMillan Road, Meridian
Thai Basil, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise
The Empanada Club, 1580 N. Stonehenge Way, Suite 106, Meridian
The Gyro Shack, 1050 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Tres Hermanos, 1484 W. Wheat St., Kuna
Walgreens, 1625 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Wells Fargo — Sodexo, 3033 W. Elder St., Boise
Women’s and Children’s Alliance, 720 W. Washington St., Boise
Comments