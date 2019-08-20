Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections July 30-Aug. 5, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

A3 Catering, 1543 N. Black Cat Road, Kuna

2*, 11*, 23*

Arctic Circle, 710 E. Avalon St., Kuna

19*, 22*

Basilios Tacos, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

2*, 10*, 21*, 22*

Bittercreek and Red Feather LLC, 2019 Special Events, Boise

8*, 9*, 22*

Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle

10*, 14*, 15*, 16*, 21*

Cinder, 107 1/2 E. 44th St., Garden City

16*

Inn America, 2275 Airport Way, Boise

22*

Jack in The Box, 2611 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Jacksons, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

20*

KJ’s Little Caesars, 1565 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

10*, 16*

Madhuban Indian Cuisine, 6930 W. State St., Boise

8*, 10*, 15*

MLS Enterprises Frybread, 2019 Special Events, Kuna

9*

Mo’ Bettahs, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 104, Meridian

21*

Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*

Pino’s Oven, 10697 W. Ustick Road, Boise

10*, 16*

Starbucks Coffee, 672 E. Boise Ave., Boise

10*

Stinker Store, 1410 McMillan Road, Meridian

19*

Subway, 1106 W. State St., Boise

2

The Goodness Land, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise

2*, 10*

The Griddle, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 200, Boise

22*

The Refuge, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Suite 300, Boise

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — Starbucks, 909 ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

All Spun Up, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Big K BBQ, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Blimpie America’s Sub Shop, 1781 W. State St., Space 11, Boise

Footbridge, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 818 N. 8th St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 1590 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Lifeways Hospital, 8050 W. Northview St., Boise

Northgate Reel Theatre, 6950 W. State St., Boise

Reed’s Dairy, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 130, Meridian

Smithfield Deli Mobile Tour, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 127 E. State St., Eagle

Stinker Store, 2323 W. Main St., Boise

Stinker Store, 1607 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Subway, 1789 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Taco Bell, 3377 W. State St., Boise

Taco Bell, 1420 Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco John’s, 1410 W. McMillan Road, Meridian

Thai Basil, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise

The Empanada Club, 1580 N. Stonehenge Way, Suite 106, Meridian

The Gyro Shack, 1050 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Tres Hermanos, 1484 W. Wheat St., Kuna

Walgreens, 1625 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Wells Fargo — Sodexo, 3033 W. Elder St., Boise

Women’s and Children’s Alliance, 720 W. Washington St., Boise

