Ada County food service inspections July 23-29, 2019

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — deli, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

6*

Albertsons — meat, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*

Boise Juice Company, 983 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

10*

Boise Urban Garden School, 2995 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

23*

Capri, 2520 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 13*, 23*

Chinatown Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna

9*, 23*

Fish Poke Bar, 2032 E. Overland Road, Ste. 100, Meridian

10*, 16*, 22*

Growler’s Pizza Grill, 9931 W. Cable Car St., Suite 110, Boise

22*

Guns and Oil Beer USA, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City

10*, 16*

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Spectrum, 7699 W. Spectrum St., Boise

2*, 10*, 15*, 16*

IOU Sushi, 1517 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2, 10*, 15*, 16*, 21*

JJ’s Dogs, 116 N. World Cup Lane, Eagle

15*, 22*

Joy Garden, 2951 E. Overland Road, Ste. 125, Meridian

8*, 9*, 16*, 22*

Little Caesars Pizza, 10691 W. Ustick Road, Boise

24*

Lupita’s Tacos, 17365 S. Cole Road, Kuna

9*, 10*, 21*, 22*

Pastry Perfection, 5855 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

9*

Pho Le, 2146 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

2*, 9*

Sarah’s Bagel Cafe Meridian, 450 S. Meridian Road, Suite 15, Meridian

10*, 16*, 23*

Sizzler, 3380 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*, 22*

The Gyro Shack — cart, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise

10*

Wendy’s, 100 E. Corporate Drive, Meridian

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

36th Street Bistro, 3823 N. Garden Center Way, Boise

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Albertsons 177 - Bakery, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise

Albertsons 177 - Fish, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise

Albertsons 177 - Grocery, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise

Albertsons 177 - Produce, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise

Crooked Fence Brewing, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Suite A, Garden City

Dairy Queen, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Daisy’s Italian Ice and Gelati, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Delaware North Inflight Catering, 2761 W. Apollo St., Boise

Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

Fred Meyer — meat/fish, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Idaho Shakespeare Festival, 5657 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Moon’s Kitchen, 712 W. Idaho St., Boise

San Inazio Basque Festival Basque Center Food Booth, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Split Rail Winery, 4338 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Stinker Store, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Subway — Walmart, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian

The Gyro Shack, 6871 W. Overland Road, Boise

The STIL, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Boise

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8925 W. Overland Road, Boise

Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 3233 N. Cole Road, Boise

Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 Overland Road, Boise

