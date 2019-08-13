Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections July 23-29, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — deli, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
6*
Albertsons — meat, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
10*
Boise Juice Company, 983 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
10*
Boise Urban Garden School, 2995 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
23*
Capri, 2520 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 13*, 23*
Chinatown Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna
9*, 23*
Fish Poke Bar, 2032 E. Overland Road, Ste. 100, Meridian
10*, 16*, 22*
Growler’s Pizza Grill, 9931 W. Cable Car St., Suite 110, Boise
22*
Guns and Oil Beer USA, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City
10*, 16*
Hilton Garden Inn Boise Spectrum, 7699 W. Spectrum St., Boise
2*, 10*, 15*, 16*
IOU Sushi, 1517 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
2, 10*, 15*, 16*, 21*
JJ’s Dogs, 116 N. World Cup Lane, Eagle
15*, 22*
Joy Garden, 2951 E. Overland Road, Ste. 125, Meridian
8*, 9*, 16*, 22*
Little Caesars Pizza, 10691 W. Ustick Road, Boise
24*
Lupita’s Tacos, 17365 S. Cole Road, Kuna
9*, 10*, 21*, 22*
Pastry Perfection, 5855 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
9*
Pho Le, 2146 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
2*, 9*
Sarah’s Bagel Cafe Meridian, 450 S. Meridian Road, Suite 15, Meridian
10*, 16*, 23*
Sizzler, 3380 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*, 22*
The Gyro Shack — cart, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
10*
Wendy’s, 100 E. Corporate Drive, Meridian
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
36th Street Bistro, 3823 N. Garden Center Way, Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Albertsons 177 - Bakery, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons 177 - Fish, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons 177 - Grocery, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons 177 - Produce, 4700 N Eagle Road, Boise
Crooked Fence Brewing, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Suite A, Garden City
Dairy Queen, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Daisy’s Italian Ice and Gelati, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Delaware North Inflight Catering, 2761 W. Apollo St., Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fred Meyer — meat/fish, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Idaho Shakespeare Festival, 5657 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Moon’s Kitchen, 712 W. Idaho St., Boise
San Inazio Basque Festival Basque Center Food Booth, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Split Rail Winery, 4338 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Stinker Store, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Subway — Walmart, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
The Gyro Shack, 6871 W. Overland Road, Boise
The STIL, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Boise
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8925 W. Overland Road, Boise
Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 3233 N. Cole Road, Boise
Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 Overland Road, Boise
