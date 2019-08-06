Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections July 16-22, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Big Mic’s, 459 W. Main St., Kuna
10*, 23*
Blue Toro, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle
6*, 8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 21*
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7610 W. State St., Boise
21*
El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
10*, 16*
Goodwood Barbecue Company, 7849 W. Spectrum St., Boise
8*, 10*
Ishtar Restaurant, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
6*, 15*
Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*
Madre Boutique Taqueria, 1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise
2*, 10*
Maru Sushi, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 300, Boise
2, 15*, 16*
Off Broadway Deli, 3369 Federal Way, Boise
19*
RamaPong, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
8*, 10*, 16*
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 211 W. ParkCenter Boulevard, Boise
16*, 22*
Slyce Box, 1353 N. Meridian Road, Suite 301, Kuna
23*
Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 415 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
6*, 9*
Snowfox-W48, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
10*
Taco Time, 785 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
2*, 8*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 23*
Texas Roadhouse, 3801 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
The Durty Dawg, 9846 W. State St., Star
19*, 22*, 23*, 28*
WinCo Foods — Deli, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
Antojitos y Raspados Express, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 1460 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Big Lots, 7001 W. State St., Garden City
Boise Juice Company Eagle, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Eagle
Burger King, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Coiled Wines, 3408 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Crumbl of Boise, 8233 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Dharma Sushi and Thai, 1304 N. 8th St., Boise
Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Ste 100, Boise
Habesha Market, 608 N. Orchard St., Boise
Ishtar Market, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 180 E. Central Valley Drive, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores 11, 1585 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores 25, 5985 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Kiwi Shake and Bake, 3250 N. Lake Harbor Lane, Boise
Manfred’s, 1114 S. Front St., Boise
McDonald’s, 8571 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Papa John’s, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 6940 W. State St., Boise
Scotty’s Hot Dogs, 7605 Althea Drive, Boise
The Harp, 1435 N. Eagle Road, Suite A, Meridian
Treasure Valley Coffee-Rainwater Refreshed, 11875 President Drive, Boise
Twin Peaks, 2019 Special Event — Tater Dash, Boise
Vizcaya Winery, 8987 S. Greenhurst Road, Kuna
Wendy’s, 3680 W. State St., Boise
WinCo Foods — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
