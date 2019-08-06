Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections July 16-22, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Big Mic’s, 459 W. Main St., Kuna

10*, 23*

Blue Toro, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle

6*, 8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 21*

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7610 W. State St., Boise

21*

El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

10*, 16*

Goodwood Barbecue Company, 7849 W. Spectrum St., Boise

8*, 10*

Ishtar Restaurant, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise

6*, 15*

Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*

Madre Boutique Taqueria, 1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise

2*, 10*

Maru Sushi, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 300, Boise

2, 15*, 16*

Off Broadway Deli, 3369 Federal Way, Boise

19*

RamaPong, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

8*, 10*, 16*

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 211 W. ParkCenter Boulevard, Boise

16*, 22*

Slyce Box, 1353 N. Meridian Road, Suite 301, Kuna

23*

Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 415 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

6*, 9*

Snowfox-W48, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

10*

Taco Time, 785 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

2*, 8*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 23*

Texas Roadhouse, 3801 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*

The Durty Dawg, 9846 W. State St., Star

19*, 22*, 23*, 28*

WinCo Foods — Deli, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

Antojitos y Raspados Express, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 1460 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Big Lots, 7001 W. State St., Garden City

Boise Juice Company Eagle, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Eagle

Burger King, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Coiled Wines, 3408 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Crumbl of Boise, 8233 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Dharma Sushi and Thai, 1304 N. 8th St., Boise

Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Ste 100, Boise

Habesha Market, 608 N. Orchard St., Boise

Ishtar Market, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 180 E. Central Valley Drive, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores 11, 1585 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores 25, 5985 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Kiwi Shake and Bake, 3250 N. Lake Harbor Lane, Boise

Manfred’s, 1114 S. Front St., Boise

McDonald’s, 8571 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Papa John’s, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 6940 W. State St., Boise

Scotty’s Hot Dogs, 7605 Althea Drive, Boise

The Harp, 1435 N. Eagle Road, Suite A, Meridian

Treasure Valley Coffee-Rainwater Refreshed, 11875 President Drive, Boise

Twin Peaks, 2019 Special Event — Tater Dash, Boise

Vizcaya Winery, 8987 S. Greenhurst Road, Kuna

Wendy’s, 3680 W. State St., Boise

WinCo Foods — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

