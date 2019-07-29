Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections July 9-15, 2019
Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Big Daddy’s Barbeque, 10659 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
9*, 15*, 23*
Fiesta Guadalajara, 3552 S. Findley Ave., Boise
16*
Jacksons Food Stores, 6350 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
23*
Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise
15*, 22*
Miriam’s Kitchen, 24502 Federal Way, Boise
15*
On the Fly Market and Mobil, 18525 Streams Edge Way, Boise
2*, 21*
Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 21*, 22*, 23*
Red Pavilion, 1760 S. Meridian Road, Suite 102, Meridian
9*, 16*
Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
16*, 20*
Thai Basil, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian
9*, 10*, 20*, 23*
The Curb Bar and Grill, 1760 Meridian Road, Suite 100, Meridian
16*
Tin Roof Tacos, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Meridian
8*, 15*, 20*, 22*
Walmart — bakery, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Walmart — deli, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Barber Park Snack Shack, 4049 Eckert Road, Boise
Best Western Plus Vista Inn at The Airport, 2645 W. Airport Way, Boise
Big Lots, 100 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Brixx Craft House, 7700 W. State St., Garden City
Cash and Carry Smart Food Services, 1700 W. Shoreline Drive, Boise
CS Beef Packers, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Donut Daze, 160 N. 8th St., Boise
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Homestead Steaks LLC, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar processor, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise
North End Pizza, 1513 N. 13th St., Boise
Pop Wonder, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Red Lobster, 550 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 1475 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Simeroi Springs, 2019 Special Event, Meridian
Simplot National Fryday, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Sprinkles on Top, 375 N. Ave. E, Kuna
Starbucks Coffee, 8077 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Thai Import and Gifts, 320 N. Orchard St., Boise
Truffles Etc, 1867 Charolais Drive, Meridian
Village Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
Vine LLC Wine Shop and Lounge, 1320 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Walmart — fish, grocery, meat, produce, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
Westside Drive-In, 1929 W. State St., Boise
Comments