Ada County food service inspections July 2-8, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Azteca Mexican Grill, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
10*, 16*, 28*
Bacquet’s Restaurant, 1117 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 150, Eagle
2*, 14*, 15*, 22*
Corona Village, 21 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
2*, 9*, 16*, 22*, 23*
Costa Vida, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
16*, 22*, 29*
Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 3015 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Meridian
15*, 16*, 20*
Guang Zhou, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 22*, 23*
Jalapeno’s Bar and Grill, 8799 W. Franklin Road, Boise
15*, 22*
Maverik, 12127 W. Franklin Road, Boise
22*
Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
22*
Neckar Coffee, 117 S. 10th St., Boise
10*
Starbucks Coffee, 8275 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
The Courtyard By Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
6*, 10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Crazy Cones, 4450 W. Shamrock Court, Boise
Dollar Tree, 6259 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Dollar Tree, 10530 W. Carlton Bay, Garden City
Domino’s Pizza, 2295 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian
Dry Creek Mercantile, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Firenza Pizza, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Flour Child, 10668 W. Overland Road, Boise
Great Steak and Potato, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 2020, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2323 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Orville Jackson Post 127 American Legion, 312 E. State St., Eagle
Panda Express, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2014, Boise
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Sophie’s Choice Designs, 2019 Special Events, Kuna
Stinker Store, 1500 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Sugar Whipped, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise
The Edge, 1101 W. Idaho St., Boise
The Flame Broiler, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 140, Meridian
The Meat Wagon BBQ, 2019 Special Event, Eagle
The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
Tuttle’s Phillysteak Sandwhich, 2019 Special Events, Payette
Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise
University of Idaho Eat Smart Idaho, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Y-Cafe, 1050 W. State St., Boise
