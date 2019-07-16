Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections June 25-July 1, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Addie’s, 1221 W. Boise Ave., Boise

15*, 16*, 25*

Albertsons — deli, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

21*

Albertsons — grocery, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

15*

Amigos Restaurant, 2919 W. State St., Boise

10*

City Buffet, 8049 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 22*, 23*

Del Taco, 1306 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

Del Taco, 3101 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

21*

Feed My Fit, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

2

IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

21*, 22*

Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 16*, 24*

Kanak Attack 2, 499 S. Main St., Meridian

10*

K-Fusion, 1716 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

2*, 10*, 16*

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, 3450 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

8*, 10*, 16

Lakeview Golf Club, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd., Meridian

16*, 22*

Meshico, 5805 W. Franklin Road, Boise

2*, 10*, 15*

Ram Restaurant, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

22*, 23*

Stella’s Ice Cream, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Eagle

10*, 15*

Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

8*, 16*, 24*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, fish, meat, produce, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Ave.

Boise Boba, 212 N. 9th St.

Boise Juice Company, 5628 W. State St.

Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St. 101, Boise

Carl’s Jr., 493 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Crane Creek Country Club — pool kitchen, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise

Death Proof Coffee, 10481 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise

Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise

Meridian Lions Club, 2019 Special Events

Prost Boise, 274 N. 8th St., Boise

Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise

Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., Boise

The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise

Towne Place Suites, 1415 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Treasure Valley Skate Center, 4712 W. State St., Boise

