Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections June 25-July 1, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy.

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Addie’s, 1221 W. Boise Ave., Boise 15*, 16*, 25* Albertsons — deli, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise 21* Albertsons — grocery, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise 15* Amigos Restaurant, 2919 W. State St., Boise 10* City Buffet, 8049 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 15*, 22*, 23* Del Taco, 1306 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 22* Del Taco, 3101 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian 21* Feed My Fit, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian 2 IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 21*, 22* Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 10*, 16*, 24* Kanak Attack 2, 499 S. Main St., Meridian 10* K-Fusion, 1716 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 2*, 10*, 16* Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, 3450 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 8*, 10*, 16 Lakeview Golf Club, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd., Meridian 16*, 22* Meshico, 5805 W. Franklin Road, Boise 2*, 10*, 15* Ram Restaurant, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian 22*, 23* Stella’s Ice Cream, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Eagle 10*, 15* Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian 8*, 16*, 24*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations