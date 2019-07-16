Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections June 25-July 1, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Addie’s, 1221 W. Boise Ave., Boise
15*, 16*, 25*
Albertsons — deli, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
21*
Albertsons — grocery, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
15*
Amigos Restaurant, 2919 W. State St., Boise
10*
City Buffet, 8049 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 22*, 23*
Del Taco, 1306 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
Del Taco, 3101 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
21*
Feed My Fit, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
2
IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
21*, 22*
Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 16*, 24*
Kanak Attack 2, 499 S. Main St., Meridian
10*
K-Fusion, 1716 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
2*, 10*, 16*
Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, 3450 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
8*, 10*, 16
Lakeview Golf Club, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd., Meridian
16*, 22*
Meshico, 5805 W. Franklin Road, Boise
2*, 10*, 15*
Ram Restaurant, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
22*, 23*
Stella’s Ice Cream, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Eagle
10*, 15*
Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
8*, 16*, 24*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, fish, meat, produce, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise Boba, 212 N. 9th St.
Boise Juice Company, 5628 W. State St.
Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St. 101, Boise
Carl’s Jr., 493 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Crane Creek Country Club — pool kitchen, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise
Death Proof Coffee, 10481 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Even Stevens Sandwiches, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise
Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise
Meridian Lions Club, 2019 Special Events
Prost Boise, 274 N. 8th St., Boise
Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise
Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., Boise
The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise
Towne Place Suites, 1415 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Treasure Valley Skate Center, 4712 W. State St., Boise
