Ada County food service inspections June 18-24, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Alavita, 807 W. Idaho St., Boise

15*

Albertsons outdoor BBQ trailer 119, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

10*

Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 477 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 24*

Big Sky Mobile 1, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City

21*

Burger N Brew, 4295 W. State St., Boise

10*

Fort Street Station, 808 Fort St., Boise

15*

Masala Bistro, 8053 W. Emerald St., Boise

2*, 15*, 21*, 22*, 23*

Memorial Stadium Grill, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

10*, 21*

Memorial Stadium Purple Porch, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

16*

Oriental Express, 1660 W. Verbena Drive, Meridian

10*

Red Bench Pizza, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Eagle

10*, 15*

Stinker Store, 10500 W. State St., Boise

28*

Swiars Eagle LLC, 3671 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

20*

The Cheesecake Factory, 330 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 6560 S Federal Way, Boise

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1650 W. State St., Boise

Bombay Grill, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Con Adobo, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Corn Dog, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Dollar Tree, 3701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

El Gallo Giro, 615 W. Main St., Boise

El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

El Sabor, 4774 N. Jullion Way, Boise

First National Frank, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Foxy Franks, 3022 N.W. 12th Drive, Meridian

High Note Cafe, 225 N. 5th St., Boise

Hubbard’s Cupboard Grilled Cheese, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Idaho Chinese Organization, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Idaho Ice Cream Potato, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Indo Idaho Inc, 2019 Special Events, Boise

JumpCreek Jennis, 18205 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna

Kingz Concessions, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Linda’s Kitchen, 2800 W. Idaho St., Boise

Meat the Skewers, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Memorial Stadium Bogus, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise

Nacho Business, 5600 N. Glenwood S., Garden City

Old Chicago Pizza, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Sakana Sushi Bar and Grill, 925 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Smoken Sams, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Summer Salads of Idaho, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian

The Curb Bar and Grill, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise

Walla Walla Burgers and Curly Fries, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Williams-Sonoma, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 8200 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Zee’s Rooftop Cafe, 205 S. 5th St., Boise

Zorba’s, 11008 W. Secretariat St., Boise

