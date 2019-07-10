Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections June 18-24, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Alavita, 807 W. Idaho St., Boise 15* Albertsons outdoor BBQ trailer 119, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise 10* Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 477 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 24* Big Sky Mobile 1, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City 21* Burger N Brew, 4295 W. State St., Boise 10* Fort Street Station, 808 Fort St., Boise 15* Masala Bistro, 8053 W. Emerald St., Boise 2*, 15*, 21*, 22*, 23* Memorial Stadium Grill, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 10*, 21* Memorial Stadium Purple Porch, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 16* Oriental Express, 1660 W. Verbena Drive, Meridian 10* Red Bench Pizza, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Eagle 10*, 15* Stinker Store, 10500 W. State St., Boise 28* Swiars Eagle LLC, 3671 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 20* The Cheesecake Factory, 330 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations