Ada County food service inspections June 18-24, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Alavita, 807 W. Idaho St., Boise
15*
Albertsons outdoor BBQ trailer 119, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
10*
Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 477 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 24*
Big Sky Mobile 1, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City
21*
Burger N Brew, 4295 W. State St., Boise
10*
Fort Street Station, 808 Fort St., Boise
15*
Masala Bistro, 8053 W. Emerald St., Boise
2*, 15*, 21*, 22*, 23*
Memorial Stadium Grill, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
10*, 21*
Memorial Stadium Purple Porch, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
16*
Oriental Express, 1660 W. Verbena Drive, Meridian
10*
Red Bench Pizza, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Eagle
10*, 15*
Stinker Store, 10500 W. State St., Boise
28*
Swiars Eagle LLC, 3671 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
20*
The Cheesecake Factory, 330 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 6560 S Federal Way, Boise
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1650 W. State St., Boise
Bombay Grill, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Con Adobo, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Corn Dog, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Dollar Tree, 3701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
El Gallo Giro, 615 W. Main St., Boise
El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
El Sabor, 4774 N. Jullion Way, Boise
First National Frank, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Foxy Franks, 3022 N.W. 12th Drive, Meridian
High Note Cafe, 225 N. 5th St., Boise
Hubbard’s Cupboard Grilled Cheese, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Idaho Chinese Organization, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Idaho Ice Cream Potato, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Indo Idaho Inc, 2019 Special Events, Boise
JumpCreek Jennis, 18205 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
Kingz Concessions, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Linda’s Kitchen, 2800 W. Idaho St., Boise
Meat the Skewers, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Memorial Stadium Bogus, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise
Nacho Business, 5600 N. Glenwood S., Garden City
Old Chicago Pizza, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Sakana Sushi Bar and Grill, 925 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Smoken Sams, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Summer Salads of Idaho, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian
The Curb Bar and Grill, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise
Walla Walla Burgers and Curly Fries, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Williams-Sonoma, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 8200 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Zee’s Rooftop Cafe, 205 S. 5th St., Boise
Zorba’s, 11008 W. Secretariat St., Boise
