Ada County food service inspections June 11-17, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
BBQ 4 Life, 930 S. Vista Ave., Boise
2*, 19*
Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise
15*
Boise Ranch Golf Course, 6501 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
2*, 6*, 22*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise
6*, 10*, 21*, 23*, 24*
Crescent No Lawyers Bar and Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise
10*, 16*, 22*
Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
20*
Dairy Queen, 10264 W. Overland Road, Boise
22*
Dry Creek Pizza, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
6*, 22*
Fanci Freez, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Suite 100, Meridian
8*
Hugo’s Deli, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 100, Meridian
10*, 23*
Taco Supremo, 6919 W. Overland Road, Boise
21*
The Weenie Wagon, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City
10*
Willowcreek Grill Raw Sushi, 2019 Special Events, Boise
16*, 22*
Wingers Restaurant and Alehouse, 3541 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
8*, 10*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Amina’s African Sambusas, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Axiom, 7316 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
BACON, 121 N. 9th St., Suite 102, Boise
Chick-Fil-A, 2012 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Chip Cookies LLC, 501 W. Main St., Boise
City of Meridian Public Works, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Delsa’s Ice Cream — Wagner Farms, 2019 Special Event, Meridian
DK Long Donuts, 1300 W. State St., Boise
Donut Daze, 160 N. 8th St., Boise
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise
Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Metro Community Services, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Miss D’Arcys Bakeshoppe, 2019 Special Events, Kuna
Mulligans Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise
O’Michael’s Pub and Grill, 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Paddles Up Poke, 237 N. 9th St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 9050 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Rio Grande, 3954 S. Argonaut Ave., Boise
St. Michael’s Cathedral — kitchen, 518 N. 8th St., Boise
Taplin Food Services, 1142 Cow Horse Drive, Kuna
Target Store, 633 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Wetos Locos, 5763 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
