Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections June 11-17, 2019

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy.

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

BBQ 4 Life, 930 S. Vista Ave., Boise 2*, 19* Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise 15* Boise Ranch Golf Course, 6501 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise 2*, 6*, 22* Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise 6*, 10*, 21*, 23*, 24* Crescent No Lawyers Bar and Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise 10*, 16*, 22* Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise 20* Dairy Queen, 10264 W. Overland Road, Boise 22* Dry Creek Pizza, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise 6*, 22* Fanci Freez, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Suite 100, Meridian 8* Hugo’s Deli, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 100, Meridian 10*, 23* Taco Supremo, 6919 W. Overland Road, Boise 21* The Weenie Wagon, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City 10* Willowcreek Grill Raw Sushi, 2019 Special Events, Boise 16*, 22* Wingers Restaurant and Alehouse, 3541 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 8*, 10*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations