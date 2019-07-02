Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections June 4-10, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

8th Street Deli, 800 W. Main St., Suite 200, Boise 23* Aladdin Egyptian Cuisine, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 22*, 28* Basilios Tacos, 9397 W. Martingale Drive, Boise 8*, 9* Big K BBQ Ride For Hope, 2019 Special Events, Kuna 22* Chicago Connection Pizza, 3931 W. Overland Road, Boise 20* Fiesta Springs, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian 23* Lucky Perk-TCBY — cart, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian 10* McDonald’s, 7811 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 10* Mi Casa Restaurant, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 108, Meridian 2, 21*, 23* Moss Coffee and Tea, 208 N. 9th St., Boise 16* Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise 6*, 8*, 9*, 10*, 24* Ramen Sho, 450 S. Main St., Meridian 10*, 21*, 23* Shige Express, 520 Meridian Road, Suite 90, Meridian 10*, 16* Stinker Store/Arctic Circle, 530 N. Five Mile Road, Boise 2*, 16* Surf Side Grill, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian 21* Sysco Idaho, 2019 Special Events, Boise 10*, 16*, 21* Tacos El Rey, 4116 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City 15*, 16* Taphouse Pub and Eatery, 760 W. Main St., Boise 16*, 22* The Melting Pot, 2019 Special Events, Boise 10* Wepa Cafe, 2019 Special Events, Boise 22* Zacca Hummus, 2019 Special Events, Boise 6*, 8*, 16*

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

