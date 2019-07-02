Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections June 4-10, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
8th Street Deli, 800 W. Main St., Suite 200, Boise
23*
Aladdin Egyptian Cuisine, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
22*, 28*
Basilios Tacos, 9397 W. Martingale Drive, Boise
8*, 9*
Big K BBQ Ride For Hope, 2019 Special Events, Kuna
22*
Chicago Connection Pizza, 3931 W. Overland Road, Boise
20*
Fiesta Springs, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
23*
Lucky Perk-TCBY — cart, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*
McDonald’s, 7811 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*
Mi Casa Restaurant, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 108, Meridian
2, 21*, 23*
Moss Coffee and Tea, 208 N. 9th St., Boise
16*
Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise
6*, 8*, 9*, 10*, 24*
Ramen Sho, 450 S. Main St., Meridian
10*, 21*, 23*
Shige Express, 520 Meridian Road, Suite 90, Meridian
10*, 16*
Stinker Store/Arctic Circle, 530 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
2*, 16*
Surf Side Grill, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
21*
Sysco Idaho, 2019 Special Events, Boise
10*, 16*, 21*
Tacos El Rey, 4116 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
15*, 16*
Taphouse Pub and Eatery, 760 W. Main St., Boise
16*, 22*
The Melting Pot, 2019 Special Events, Boise
10*
Wepa Cafe, 2019 Special Events, Boise
22*
Zacca Hummus, 2019 Special Events, Boise
6*, 8*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Bar Gernika OBCMF, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Bardenay, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Bluwave Tacos, 1340 W. Ann Taylor St., Meridian
Buffalo Wild Wings, 3323 E. Louise Drive, Suite 103, Meridian
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 205 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Churro Bros, 742 N. Tullshire Way, Eagle
Clear Creek Natural Beef — Meridian Market, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Dairy Queen, 5251 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Idaho Preferred, ISDA, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1624 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 102, Boise
Pie Hole Cart, 205 N. 8th St., Boise
Pizza By The River, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Revitalize Juice Bar, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Roaring Springs Catering, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Roaring Springs Catering corndog cart, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Roaring Springs Dippin Dots, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Shari’s Restaurant, 8121 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Subwaves, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian
The Front Door, 2019 Special Events, Boise
The Shed, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise
