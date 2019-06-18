Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections May 28-June 3, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — deli, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

10*, 19*

Albertsons — meat, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

28*

Albertsons — produce, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

22*

Banbury Golf Club, 2626 S. Mary Post Place, Eagle

6*, 16*

Cupbop, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd., 104, Meridian

9*, 21*, 24*

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 130, Meridian

2*, 10*

Heal Your Gut Foods, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

2*

Kabob House, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 600, Boise

2, 10*

La Ranchera Market, 8017 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 10*, 15*

Lime and a Coconut, 1000 Main St., Boise

10*, 24*

Little Caesars Pizza, 120 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*

Los Mariachis Mexican Restaurant, 520 S. Meridian Road, Suite 110, Meridian

9*, 23*

Lounge at the Club — pool area, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian

16*

Love Cakes, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 164, Eagle

23*

St. Mark’s kitchen, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise

2*

Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star

9*, 16*, 23*, 28*

Sunrise Cafe, 4218 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 23*

Tacos El Rey, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

20*, 23*

Wing Stop, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

10*, 22*

Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise

6*, 15*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

Baskin Robbins, 7172 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Blimpie, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 950, Boise

Dollar Tree, 975 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Fat Guys Fresh Deli, 1626 S. Wells Ave., Meridian

Foothills Christian Church, 9655 W. State St., Garden City

Harper Valley Ranch, 2019 Special Events, Kuna

Hot Fat Donuts, 9655 W. State St., Garden City

Kuna Event Center, 321 W. 4th St., Kuna

Lemon Tree Co., 224 N. 10th St., Boise

Macchu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian

Matador Restaurant, 215 N. 8th St., Boise

Namaste Market, 8075 W. Emerald St., Boise

Pizza Hut, 675 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Profile by Sanford, 3909 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 267 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise

Sizzler, 459 N. Cole Road, Boise

St. Mark’s Food Bank, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise

Tacos El Tesorito, 2019 Special Events, Nampa

TCBY — trailer, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

The Brickyard, 601 Main St., Boise

The Front Door, 105 S. 6th St., Boise

The Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise

Urban Smoke, 2081 N.E. 10th Ave., Meridian

Walgreens, 455 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

