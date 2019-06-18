Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections May 28-June 3, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — deli, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
10*, 19*
Albertsons — meat, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
28*
Albertsons — produce, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
22*
Banbury Golf Club, 2626 S. Mary Post Place, Eagle
6*, 16*
Cupbop, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd., 104, Meridian
9*, 21*, 24*
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 130, Meridian
2*, 10*
Heal Your Gut Foods, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
2*
Kabob House, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 600, Boise
2, 10*
La Ranchera Market, 8017 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 10*, 15*
Lime and a Coconut, 1000 Main St., Boise
10*, 24*
Little Caesars Pizza, 120 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
Los Mariachis Mexican Restaurant, 520 S. Meridian Road, Suite 110, Meridian
9*, 23*
Lounge at the Club — pool area, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian
16*
Love Cakes, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 164, Eagle
23*
St. Mark’s kitchen, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise
2*
Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star
9*, 16*, 23*, 28*
Sunrise Cafe, 4218 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 23*
Tacos El Rey, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
20*, 23*
Wing Stop, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
10*, 22*
Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise
6*, 15*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
Baskin Robbins, 7172 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Blimpie, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 950, Boise
Dollar Tree, 975 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Fat Guys Fresh Deli, 1626 S. Wells Ave., Meridian
Foothills Christian Church, 9655 W. State St., Garden City
Harper Valley Ranch, 2019 Special Events, Kuna
Hot Fat Donuts, 9655 W. State St., Garden City
Kuna Event Center, 321 W. 4th St., Kuna
Lemon Tree Co., 224 N. 10th St., Boise
Macchu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian
Matador Restaurant, 215 N. 8th St., Boise
Namaste Market, 8075 W. Emerald St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 675 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Profile by Sanford, 3909 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 267 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise
Sizzler, 459 N. Cole Road, Boise
St. Mark’s Food Bank, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise
Tacos El Tesorito, 2019 Special Events, Nampa
TCBY — trailer, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
The Brickyard, 601 Main St., Boise
The Front Door, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
The Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
Urban Smoke, 2081 N.E. 10th Ave., Meridian
Walgreens, 455 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
