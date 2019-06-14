Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections May 21-27, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — meat, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise 16* Dickey’s BBQ, 2845 E. Overland Road, Ste 190, Meridian 16*, 22* Doug’s Burger Den, 231 E. State St., Eagle 16* Firehouse Subs, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 6* Fred Meyer — deli, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 10* Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, 283 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 10*, 15*, 24* Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 2* Happy Teriyaki, 2310 E. Overland Road, Ste 100, Meridian 2*, 16*, 20* Maverik, 7333 W. Ustick Road, Boise 10* Mongolian Stir Fry and BBQ, 8037 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 15*, 16* Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 103, Meridian 16* Taco Veloz, 1951 N. Hampton Road A15, Boise 2* TCBY, 1800 N. Locust Grove Road, Suite A, Meridian 22* Texas De Brazil, 3535 E. Longwing Lane, Space A100, Meridian 25 The Counter, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian 8*, 10

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations