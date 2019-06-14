Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections May 21-27, 2019
Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — meat, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
16*
Dickey’s BBQ, 2845 E. Overland Road, Ste 190, Meridian
16*, 22*
Doug’s Burger Den, 231 E. State St., Eagle
16*
Firehouse Subs, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
6*
Fred Meyer — deli, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, 283 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
10*, 15*, 24*
Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
2*
Happy Teriyaki, 2310 E. Overland Road, Ste 100, Meridian
2*, 16*, 20*
Maverik, 7333 W. Ustick Road, Boise
10*
Mongolian Stir Fry and BBQ, 8037 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 16*
Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 103, Meridian
16*
Taco Veloz, 1951 N. Hampton Road A15, Boise
2*
TCBY, 1800 N. Locust Grove Road, Suite A, Meridian
22*
Texas De Brazil, 3535 E. Longwing Lane, Space A100, Meridian
25
The Counter, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian
8*, 10
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, produce, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Basilios Tacos, 6125 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Boise Racquet and Swim, 1116 N. Cole Road, Boise
Burgers — Pizza, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Fast Eddy’s, 3775 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Fly High Boise Trampoline Park, 7550 Fairview Ave., Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Gluten Free Galaxy, 4531 W. Alpine St., Boise
Gluten Free Galaxy (mobile), 4531 W. Alpine St., Boise
Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
It’s All About You Catering, 143 N.W. 13th Place, Suite 120, Meridian
It’s All About You Catering (processing), 143 N.W. 13th, Place Suite 120, Meridian
McDonald’s, 1185 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Safe Haven Hospital of Treasure Valley, 8050 W. Northview St., Boise
The Dapper Doughnut, 6711 N. Glenwood St., Suite 101, Garden City
Tiki Teriyaki, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise
Wendy’s, 8100 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Comments