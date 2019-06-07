Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections May 14-20, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
5 Star Hot Dogs, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
23*
Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
22*
Brown Shuga Soul Food 2, 5032 N. Burlington Drive, Boise
15*
China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 13*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise
23*
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
6*, 21*
Egyptian Market, 10352 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
2*
Happy Teriyaki, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian
9*, 10*, 23*
Jamba Juice, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Ste 103, Boise
10, 16*
KRMs Grub, 9023 Woodside Court, Boise
10*
Mandarin Palace, 5020 W. Franklin Road, Boise
2*, 22*
Off the Grid-L, 1862 E. Deerhill St., Meridian
22*
Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Suite 138, Eagle
2*, 10*, 15*
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 980 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
23*
St. Seraphim of Sarov Church, 2019 Special Events, Boise
15*
The Ranch Club, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
9*
Walking Sombrero Tacos, 335 S. Main St., Meridian
10*, 11*, 20*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
Big Al’s Snack Bar, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Chuck E. Cheese, 6255 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Country Donuts, 10358 W. Overland Road, Boise
Domino’s, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise
Galimofre, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Hachi Dogs, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
Jack in the Box, 3220 N. Cole Road, Boise
La Quinta Inn and Suites, 800 S. Allen St., Meridian
Lampe Granola, 520 McGregor Way, Boise
McDonald’s, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 8840 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Port of Subs, 722 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
Starbucks Coffee Company, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 2035, Boise
The Kilted Kod, 2964 W. Elk Stream St., Meridian
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise
