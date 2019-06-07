Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections May 14-20, 2019

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

5 Star Hot Dogs, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

23*

Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*

Brown Shuga Soul Food 2, 5032 N. Burlington Drive, Boise

15*

China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 13*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise

23*

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

6*, 21*

Egyptian Market, 10352 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*

Garbonzo’s Pizza, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

2*

Happy Teriyaki, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian

9*, 10*, 23*

Jamba Juice, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Ste 103, Boise

10, 16*

KRMs Grub, 9023 Woodside Court, Boise

10*

Mandarin Palace, 5020 W. Franklin Road, Boise

2*, 22*

Off the Grid-L, 1862 E. Deerhill St., Meridian

22*

Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Suite 138, Eagle

2*, 10*, 15*

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 980 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

23*

St. Seraphim of Sarov Church, 2019 Special Events, Boise

15*

The Ranch Club, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

9*

Walking Sombrero Tacos, 335 S. Main St., Meridian

10*, 11*, 20*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

Big Al’s Snack Bar, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Chuck E. Cheese, 6255 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Country Donuts, 10358 W. Overland Road, Boise

Domino’s, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise

Galimofre, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Hachi Dogs, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

Jack in the Box, 3220 N. Cole Road, Boise

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 800 S. Allen St., Meridian

Lampe Granola, 520 McGregor Way, Boise

McDonald’s, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 8840 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Port of Subs, 722 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise

Starbucks Coffee Company, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 2035, Boise

The Kilted Kod, 2964 W. Elk Stream St., Meridian

WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise

