Ada County food service inspections May 7-13, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — deli, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise

21*, 23*

Beyond Taste LLC, 520 S. Main St., Meridian

2*, 10*, 22*

Bistro Babe, 665 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

8*, 22*

Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

23*

Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

10*

Boise Stage Stop Store — front, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

23*

Boise Stage Stop Store — rear C store, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

23*

Cafe Ole, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2*, 8*

Del Taco, 3101 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian

21*, 22*

Hankz Frankz, 572 Vista Ave., Boise

8*, 10*

Jakers Bar and Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

9*, 10*, 22*

Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

16*

Margherita Pizza, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 102, Meridian

22*, 23*

McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

28*

Riverside Hotel — Sandbar Patio Bar and Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

16*

The Egg Factory, 8061 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 3614 W. State St., Boise

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

African Global Market, 6803 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3614 W. State St., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Baja Fresh, 992 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise

Big Mike’s Tids and Bits, 9990 W. State St., Boise

Boise Art Museum, 670 S. Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Boise Stage Stop — deli, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

Brother Browns Bar-B-Q, 2019 Special Events, Kuna

Cabruca Chocolates, 1726 W. Main St., Boise

Chicago Connection Pizza, 310 N. 4th St., Boise

Critter Cafe and Taste Of The Wild, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Falcon Crest Golf Course, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna

Goodwood Barbecue Company, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Hawgs N Dogs, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Boise W-Meridian, 2610 E. Freeway Drive, Meridian

Idaho Pizza Company — mobile, 405 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Jack In The Box, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Unit E, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Johnny’s Fit Club Fitness, 3658 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Kijiji Market, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Red Lion, 4111 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

St. Al’s Psychiatric Center, 131 N. Allumbaugh St., Boise

The Curb Bar and Grill, 2019 Special Events, Eagle

The Fruit Stand, 4030 W. State St., Boise

Vagabond Bakery, 1726 W. Main St., Boise

Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Zen Bento, 342 E. State St., Eagle

