Ada County food service inspections May 7-13, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — deli, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
21*, 23*
Beyond Taste LLC, 520 S. Main St., Meridian
2*, 10*, 22*
Bistro Babe, 665 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
8*, 22*
Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
23*
Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
10*
Boise Stage Stop Store — front, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
23*
Boise Stage Stop Store — rear C store, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
23*
Cafe Ole, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
2*, 8*
Del Taco, 3101 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian
21*, 22*
Hankz Frankz, 572 Vista Ave., Boise
8*, 10*
Jakers Bar and Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
9*, 10*, 22*
Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
16*
Margherita Pizza, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 102, Meridian
22*, 23*
McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
28*
Riverside Hotel — Sandbar Patio Bar and Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
16*
The Egg Factory, 8061 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 3614 W. State St., Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
African Global Market, 6803 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3614 W. State St., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Baja Fresh, 992 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise
Big Mike’s Tids and Bits, 9990 W. State St., Boise
Boise Art Museum, 670 S. Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Boise Stage Stop — deli, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
Brother Browns Bar-B-Q, 2019 Special Events, Kuna
Cabruca Chocolates, 1726 W. Main St., Boise
Chicago Connection Pizza, 310 N. 4th St., Boise
Critter Cafe and Taste Of The Wild, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Falcon Crest Golf Course, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
Goodwood Barbecue Company, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Hawgs N Dogs, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
Holiday Inn Express and Suites Boise W-Meridian, 2610 E. Freeway Drive, Meridian
Idaho Pizza Company — mobile, 405 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Jack In The Box, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Unit E, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Johnny’s Fit Club Fitness, 3658 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Kijiji Market, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Red Lion, 4111 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
St. Al’s Psychiatric Center, 131 N. Allumbaugh St., Boise
The Curb Bar and Grill, 2019 Special Events, Eagle
The Fruit Stand, 4030 W. State St., Boise
Vagabond Bakery, 1726 W. Main St., Boise
Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Zen Bento, 342 E. State St., Eagle
