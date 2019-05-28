Food & Drink Ada County food service inspections May 7-13, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — deli, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise 21*, 23* Beyond Taste LLC, 520 S. Main St., Meridian 2*, 10*, 22* Bistro Babe, 665 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise 8*, 22* Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian 23* Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise 10* Boise Stage Stop Store — front, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise 23* Boise Stage Stop Store — rear C store, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise 23* Cafe Ole, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 2*, 8* Del Taco, 3101 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian 21*, 22* Hankz Frankz, 572 Vista Ave., Boise 8*, 10* Jakers Bar and Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave., Meridian 9*, 10*, 22* Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian 16* Margherita Pizza, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 102, Meridian 22*, 23* McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle 28* Riverside Hotel — Sandbar Patio Bar and Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City 16* The Egg Factory, 8061 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

