Ada County food service inspections April 30-May 6, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Chicago Connection, 1752 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian 20* Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian 15*, 16* Deli and Decanter, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise 16* Eagle High School — baseball concessions, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle 23* Fresh Off The Hook, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 2* Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian 2* McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian 9* Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 10* Red Rock Christian Church of Boise Inc, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise 15* Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise 9* Sandra’s Ice Cream — trailer, 4497 N. Heritage View Ave., Meridian 10*, 22* Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle 10*, 21* Taco Mobile Primo Ono, 3710 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise 2*, 10*, 21* Tacos and Tortas el Paco, Grove Street in front of Basque Center, Boise 2* Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 120, Eagle 2* The Club at Spurwing — clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian 10*, 23* Umami Ventures, 314 E. 35th St., Garden City 10* Walmart — bakery, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian 10* Wetzels Pretzels, 3690 E. Monarch Lane, Suite 135, Meridian 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

