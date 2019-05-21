Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections April 30-May 6, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Chicago Connection, 1752 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

20*

Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian

15*, 16*

Deli and Decanter, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise

16*

Eagle High School — baseball concessions, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle

23*

Fresh Off The Hook, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2*

Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian

2*

McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian

9*

Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*

Red Rock Christian Church of Boise Inc, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise

15*

Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise

9*

Sandra’s Ice Cream — trailer, 4497 N. Heritage View Ave., Meridian

10*, 22*

Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

10*, 21*

Taco Mobile Primo Ono, 3710 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

2*, 10*, 21*

Tacos and Tortas el Paco, Grove Street in front of Basque Center, Boise

2*

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 120, Eagle

2*

The Club at Spurwing — clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian

10*, 23*

Umami Ventures, 314 E. 35th St., Garden City

10*

Walmart — bakery, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

10*

Wetzels Pretzels, 3690 E. Monarch Lane, Suite 135, Meridian

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 5100 Overland Road, Boise

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise

Atomic Pops, 10465 Arnold Road, Boise

Barloga Brew, 383 N. Linder Ave., Kuna

Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 2, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Big Jud’s Food Truck, 1289 Protest Road, Boise

Bi-Mart, 11347 W. State St., Star

Boise Co-Op Village — catering, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Boise Matador, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Chimney Cakes, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian

Coned — restaurant, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

Coned — mobile unit, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

CopenRoss Growlers, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite 5, Boise

Cost Plus World Market, 1200 N. Eagle Road, Suite 330, Meridian

Cucina Di Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Diana Gift and Food, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Domino’s Pizza, 1701 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Eagle Adventist Christian School, 538 W. State St., Eagle

Eat Fresh — Martis Salsa, 2019 Special Events - ESM, Eagle

Extreme Pizza, 590 Broadway Ave., Ste 100, Boise

Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Gem Stop, 3205 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Gracie Blue Bakery, 742 N. Tullshire Way, Eagle

Jack In The Box, 207 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Ling and Louie’s, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian

Main Street Deli, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Maverik, 2710 W. Main St., Boise

MFT Catering, 701 E. 44th St. 11, Garden City

MKM Fire Support Services, 13244 W. Elmspring Drive, Boise

Montana Mex, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 320 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Pauly’s Bar Room, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian

Poppy Seed Bakery and Cafe, 3910 Hill Road, Suite 102, Boise

Saint Johns Organic Farm, 2019 Special Event, Eagle

Snake River Tea LLC, 801 W. Main St., Suite 103, Boise

Something Different, 176 E. Wood Owl Drive, Kuna

Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star

Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star

Subway, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 102, Meridian

Sushi Shack LLC, 611 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Tamales Nelly, 2019 Special Event ESM, Eagle

The Gyro Shack, 5602 W. State St., Boise

The Rusty Dog — truck, 4781 N. Thunderland Lane, Boise

The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise

Thomas Hammer Coffee, 298 N. 8th St., Boise

Walmart — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Wanna Matcha, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Were The Wurst, 2019 Special Events, Garden City

  Comments  