Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections April 30-May 6, 2019
The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Chicago Connection, 1752 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
20*
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
15*, 16*
Deli and Decanter, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise
16*
Eagle High School — baseball concessions, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle
23*
Fresh Off The Hook, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
2*
Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian
2*
McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian
9*
Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*
Red Rock Christian Church of Boise Inc, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise
15*
Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise
9*
Sandra’s Ice Cream — trailer, 4497 N. Heritage View Ave., Meridian
10*, 22*
Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
10*, 21*
Taco Mobile Primo Ono, 3710 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
2*, 10*, 21*
Tacos and Tortas el Paco, Grove Street in front of Basque Center, Boise
2*
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 120, Eagle
2*
The Club at Spurwing — clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian
10*, 23*
Umami Ventures, 314 E. 35th St., Garden City
10*
Walmart — bakery, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
10*
Wetzels Pretzels, 3690 E. Monarch Lane, Suite 135, Meridian
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 5100 Overland Road, Boise
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise
Atomic Pops, 10465 Arnold Road, Boise
Barloga Brew, 383 N. Linder Ave., Kuna
Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 2, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Big Jud’s Food Truck, 1289 Protest Road, Boise
Bi-Mart, 11347 W. State St., Star
Boise Co-Op Village — catering, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Boise Matador, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Chimney Cakes, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian
Coned — restaurant, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
Coned — mobile unit, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
CopenRoss Growlers, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite 5, Boise
Cost Plus World Market, 1200 N. Eagle Road, Suite 330, Meridian
Cucina Di Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Diana Gift and Food, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 1701 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Eagle Adventist Christian School, 538 W. State St., Eagle
Eat Fresh — Martis Salsa, 2019 Special Events - ESM, Eagle
Extreme Pizza, 590 Broadway Ave., Ste 100, Boise
Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Gem Stop, 3205 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Gracie Blue Bakery, 742 N. Tullshire Way, Eagle
Jack In The Box, 207 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Ling and Louie’s, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian
Main Street Deli, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Maverik, 2710 W. Main St., Boise
MFT Catering, 701 E. 44th St. 11, Garden City
MKM Fire Support Services, 13244 W. Elmspring Drive, Boise
Montana Mex, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 320 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Pauly’s Bar Room, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian
Poppy Seed Bakery and Cafe, 3910 Hill Road, Suite 102, Boise
Saint Johns Organic Farm, 2019 Special Event, Eagle
Snake River Tea LLC, 801 W. Main St., Suite 103, Boise
Something Different, 176 E. Wood Owl Drive, Kuna
Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star
Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star
Subway, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 102, Meridian
Sushi Shack LLC, 611 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Tamales Nelly, 2019 Special Event ESM, Eagle
The Gyro Shack, 5602 W. State St., Boise
The Rusty Dog — truck, 4781 N. Thunderland Lane, Boise
The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise
Thomas Hammer Coffee, 298 N. 8th St., Boise
Walmart — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Wanna Matcha, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Were The Wurst, 2019 Special Events, Garden City
