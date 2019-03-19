Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 26-March 4, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise

2*, 10*

Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise

10*

Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna

16*, 20*

Dong Khahn, 2137 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

15*

Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian

10*, 15*

Mongolian of Eagle, 362 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

10*, 15*, 22*

Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City

16*

Shankaron Market, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise

2*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Afghan Market, 5805 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City

Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

C4 Creamery, 3037 S. Cole Road, Boise

Carl’s Jr., 1700 W. State St., Boise

Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise

Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise

Form and Function, 511 W. Broad St., Boise

Good Burger, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Izumi Steakhouse, 3560 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jamba Juice, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Joplin Elementary School, 12081 W. DeMeyer St., Boise

Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Little Caesars Pizza, 1003 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Maverik 410 Cinnabon, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian

Molotov Burrito Company, 1019 N. Watson Way, Eagle

North Channel Chevron, 503 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise

Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise

Smashburger, 7610 W. State St., Boise

Taco Bell, 6521 Fairview Ave., Boise

Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise

The Gyro Shack, 5038 N. Linder Road, Meridian

