Ada County food service inspections Feb. 26-March 4, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise
2*, 10*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise
10*
Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna
16*, 20*
Dong Khahn, 2137 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
15*
Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian
10*, 15*
Mongolian of Eagle, 362 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
10*, 15*, 22*
Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City
16*
Shankaron Market, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise
2*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Afghan Market, 5805 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
C4 Creamery, 3037 S. Cole Road, Boise
Carl’s Jr., 1700 W. State St., Boise
Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise
Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
Form and Function, 511 W. Broad St., Boise
Good Burger, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Izumi Steakhouse, 3560 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jamba Juice, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Joplin Elementary School, 12081 W. DeMeyer St., Boise
Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 1003 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Maverik 410 Cinnabon, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian
Molotov Burrito Company, 1019 N. Watson Way, Eagle
North Channel Chevron, 503 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Smashburger, 7610 W. State St., Boise
Taco Bell, 6521 Fairview Ave., Boise
Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise
The Gyro Shack, 5038 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Comments