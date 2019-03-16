A mainstay brewery and grill is closing its doors after nearly 17 years. Come say goodbye

Since opening in July 2002, the Sockeye Grill and Brewery on Cole Road has become a mainstay in the Treasure Valley. On Saturday, however, the brew pub said goodbye.
While the location on Fairview Avenue will remain open, Sockeye announced Saturday in a press release that it is closing its Cole Road location and is attempting to relocate.
The grill and brewery will close its doors on March 29, though there will be a public celebration on March 30.
“We will have live music and food trucks on site. We really want our staff to enjoy this day along with all of the neighborhood and community that have helped us grow to what we are today,” brewer Josh King said in the release.
Sockeye’s social media accounts are running polls to gauge interest on a new location.
The area in which the Sockeye on Cole Road has operated was purchased by Idaho Asian LLC in 2017 with the intention of creating a Chinatown-style mall. That vision did not align with Sockeye’s, the press release said.
“We have negotiated with the landlord and determined it will be best for Sockeye and The Idaho Asian Plaza for us to relocate our brewpub to a new location,” Sockeye owners Fred and Linda Schuerman said in the statement. “This will allow the property owner to continue to redevelop the entire shopping center to align with their vision for the property.”
The Sockeye Brewing Company, founded in 1996, was Idaho’s largest brewery in 2017, producing 10,202 barrels of beer, according to data from the Brewers Association.
