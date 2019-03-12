Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 19-25, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

76 On the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle

23*, 28*

Albertsons — deli, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

21*

Cafe Rio, 8233 W. Franklin Road, Boise

22*

Casa Mexico, 10332 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

21*, 22*, 23*

Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle

2*, 10*, 20*, 22*, 23*

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 120, Boise

8*, 19*

La Tapatia, 401 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

15*

Longhorn Steakhouse, 7997 Franklin Road, Boise

16*

Los Betos, 3143 E. Magic View Drive, Ste 100, Meridian

23*

McDonald’s, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Mongolian BBQ, 6920 W. State St., Boise

2*

Paddles Up Poke, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 104, Boise

24*

Pro Service Foods, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian

21*

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian

8*, 10*

Taco Bell, 3680 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*

Taco Bell Arena CupBop Korean BBQ, 2019 Special Events, Boise

21*

Tasso, 401 S. 8th St., Boise

2*, 23*, 29*

Trade Viet Market, 1704 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

2*, 10*, 15*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

13th Street Pub and Grill — 2nd fl 2A, 3201 Airport Way, Boise

Airport Chevron, 2828 S. Airport Way, Boise

Albertsons — bakery, grocery, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

Axiom, 801 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise

Cafe 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Cracklin Gourmet Popcorn, 8101 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 1407 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle

Firehouse Pub and Grill, 1767 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Greg Marsh Designer Cakes, 611 E. State St., Eagle

Heritage Hop Haus, 729 N. Main St., Meridian

Idaho Power — coffee room, 1221 W. Idaho St., Boise

Idaho Statesman — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2M, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 2689 S. Federal Way, Boise

Little Kitchen Pastries, 433 N. Main St., Meridian

Maverik, 3202 W. Ustick Road, Meridian

Parrilla Grill, 3201 Airport Way, Boise

Rite Aid, 1600 N. Main St., Meridian

Roxberry Juice Co, 3363 W. Grey Fox St., Eagle

Smashburger, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 100, Meridian

Springhill Suites by Marriott, 424 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 812 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Stinker Store, 3203 N. Cole Road, Boise

Subway, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

The River 94.9 — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2B, Boise

TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd.

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 8249 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Walgreens, 3395 S. Federal Way, Boise

Wendy’s, 8610 W. Overland Road, Boise

Whatever Works Processing, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise

