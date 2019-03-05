Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 12-18, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blue Sky Bagels, 5517 W. State St., Boise

8*

Bruchi’s, 1793 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 100, Meridian

23*

El Cazo Mexican Food, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2021, Boise

10*, 16*

El Chavo, corner Overland and Roosevelt, Boise

2*, 15*

Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle

16*

Rumbi Island Grill, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*

Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City

22*

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Bar Gernika, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Baskin-Robbins, 1770 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Blue Cow Frozen Yogurt, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise

Blue Sky Bagels, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Boise Fry Company, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad St., Boise

Chivers BBQ Sauce, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise

Eagle River Coffee, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite A, Eagle

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise

Gowen Chevron, 6450 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian

La Crepe Boise, 341 W. Indian Rocks, Meridian

Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise

Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste 100, Boise

Starbucks Coffee Company, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

The Good Z by Purple Pastry Chef, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Wagers Inc — warehouse, 113 N. Phillippi St., Boise

Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Walmart — fueling station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise

