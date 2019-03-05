Ada County food service inspections Feb. 12-18, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Blue Sky Bagels, 5517 W. State St., Boise
8*
Bruchi’s, 1793 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 100, Meridian
23*
El Cazo Mexican Food, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2021, Boise
10*, 16*
El Chavo, corner Overland and Roosevelt, Boise
2*, 15*
Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle
16*
Rumbi Island Grill, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
22*
Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City
22*
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Bar Gernika, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Baskin-Robbins, 1770 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Blue Cow Frozen Yogurt, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise
Blue Sky Bagels, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Boise Fry Company, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad St., Boise
Chivers BBQ Sauce, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
Eagle River Coffee, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite A, Eagle
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise
Gowen Chevron, 6450 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
La Crepe Boise, 341 W. Indian Rocks, Meridian
Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise
Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste 100, Boise
Starbucks Coffee Company, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
The Good Z by Purple Pastry Chef, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
Wagers Inc — warehouse, 113 N. Phillippi St., Boise
Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Walmart — fueling station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise
