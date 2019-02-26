Ada County food service inspections Feb. 5-11, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — deli, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
21*
Albertsons — deli, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
22*
Bad Boy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 21*
Barrel House, 5181 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
16*, 23*
Busters Grill and Sports Bar, 1396 E. State St., Eagle
10*, 16*, 22*
Choice Cuts, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Boise
23*
Mister BBQ, 5163 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
2*, 16*, 21*
Mountain Timber Coffee, 106 E. Williams, Meridian
23*
Pizza Pie Cafe Boise, 2757 Broadway Ave., Boise
10
Rotary Sushi, 10506 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*, 24*
Sonic Drive-In, 2160 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*, 23*
Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
10*
Stinker Store, 300 N. Orchard St., Boise
16*
Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle
10*
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M3, 2019 Special Events, Boise
10*
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P1, 2019 Special Events, Boise
21*
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P2, 2019 Special Events, Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Bella Brewing, 4340 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Blimpie On Ice Inc, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Boise Co-op, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise
Chicago Connection, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Chinatowns Quik-Wok Restaurant, 4858 W. Overland Road, Boise
County Line Brewing, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City
Dinner Thyme Solutions, 1237 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Fiesta Guadalajara, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle
Five Guys Burger and Fries, 1587 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza, 235 N. 5th St., Boise
IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 1107 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 1005 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 1401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Loba African Market, 5214 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Panera Bread, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite L, Eagle
Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise
Stinker Store, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Subway, 6931 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M2, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M4, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P3, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Ben and Jerry’s, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Chick-fil-A, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Bell Arena Dippin Dots, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Bell Arena — La Tapatia, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P4, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Taco Time, 7965 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Tacos El Rey 2, 4202 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Thai Basil LLC, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
The Curb Bar and Grill, 2019 Special Events, Meridian
The Lifting Station, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
The Stil, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Walgreens, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Whatever Works Catering, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise
