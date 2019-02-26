Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 5-11, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — deli, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

21*

Albertsons — deli, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*

Bad Boy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 21*

Barrel House, 5181 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

16*, 23*

Busters Grill and Sports Bar, 1396 E. State St., Eagle

10*, 16*, 22*

Choice Cuts, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Boise

23*

Mister BBQ, 5163 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

2*, 16*, 21*

Mountain Timber Coffee, 106 E. Williams, Meridian

23*

Pizza Pie Cafe Boise, 2757 Broadway Ave., Boise

10

Rotary Sushi, 10506 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*, 24*

Sonic Drive-In, 2160 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*, 23*

Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

10*

Stinker Store, 300 N. Orchard St., Boise

16*

Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle

10*

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M3, 2019 Special Events, Boise

10*

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P1, 2019 Special Events, Boise

21*

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P2, 2019 Special Events, Boise

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Bella Brewing, 4340 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Blimpie On Ice Inc, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Boise Co-op, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise

Chicago Connection, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Chinatowns Quik-Wok Restaurant, 4858 W. Overland Road, Boise

County Line Brewing, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City

Dinner Thyme Solutions, 1237 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Fiesta Guadalajara, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle

Five Guys Burger and Fries, 1587 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza, 235 N. 5th St., Boise

IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 1107 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 1005 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Little Caesars Pizza, 1401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Loba African Market, 5214 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Panera Bread, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite L, Eagle

Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise

Stinker Store, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Subway, 6931 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M2, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M4, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P3, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Ben and Jerry’s, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Chick-fil-A, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Bell Arena Dippin Dots, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Bell Arena — La Tapatia, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark P4, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Taco Time, 7965 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Tacos El Rey 2, 4202 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Thai Basil LLC, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

The Curb Bar and Grill, 2019 Special Events, Meridian

The Lifting Station, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise

The Stil, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Walgreens, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Whatever Works Catering, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise

  Comments  