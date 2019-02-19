Ada County food service inspections Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — produce, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
22*, 28*
Best Western Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise
10*
Blue Cow Frozen Yogurt, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise
10*, 28*
Carino’s Italian, 3551 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
23*
Domino’s Pizza, 498 E. State St., Eagle
10*
Eagle Senior and Community Center, 312 E. State St., Eagle
10*
El Rico Pan Bakery, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise
16
Jacksons Food Stores, 897 S. Cole Road, Boise
10*
Kiwi Shake and Bake, 611 S. 8th St., Unit 103, Boise
22*, 23*
Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian
9*, 13*
Meats Royale, 6300 W. Overland Road, Boise
2
Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*, 15*
Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
2*, 28*
Red Bench Pizza, 1204 S. Vista Ave., Boise
16*, 20*
Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise
9*
Sweet Sensations Doughnuts, 1735 W. Franklin Road, Suite 120, Meridian
9*, 10*
Taco Bell, 7070 W. Overland Road, Boise
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Albertsons — fish, meat, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
Amaru Confections, 217 S. Roosevelt St., Boise
Base Camp Pong and Axe, 815 W. Ann Morrison Park Drive, Boise
Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle
Cafe Yumm, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 160, Eagle
Caffe Capri, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Community Support Center, 716 N. Orchard St., Boise
Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital, 2131 S. Bonito Way, Meridian
Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise
Create Common Good, 2513 S. Federal Way, Ste 104, Boise
Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 8966 W. Ardene St., Boise
Eagle Dickey’s, 12 N. Fisher Park Way, Eagle
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Franz Bakery, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Great Harvest Bread, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
International Grocery Market, 10390 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Iron Mule, 1625 S. Curtis Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2405 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 521 Main St., Meridian
Johnny’s Fit Club, 10362 W. Overland Road, Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 1471 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
McDonald’s, 510 N. Orchard St., Boise
Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Moxie Java, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise
Oma and Popies LLC, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Panda Express, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Riceworks LLC — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise
Scotty’s Hot Dogs, 7605 W. Althea Drive, Boise
Seeds, Roots, and Shoots, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 4936 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Soup Kettle Grille, 3675 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Taco Bell, 6560 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Telaya LLC, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City
The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise
The Shed, 1010 S. La Pointe St., Boise
Tres Bonne Cuisine, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise
Twisted Timbers, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 101, Boise
Westside Drive-In, 1113 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Wetzels Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1147, Boise
