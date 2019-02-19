Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — produce, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

22*, 28*

Best Western Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise

10*

Blue Cow Frozen Yogurt, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise

10*, 28*

Carino’s Italian, 3551 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

23*

Domino’s Pizza, 498 E. State St., Eagle

10*

Eagle Senior and Community Center, 312 E. State St., Eagle

10*

El Rico Pan Bakery, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise

16

Jacksons Food Stores, 897 S. Cole Road, Boise

10*

Kiwi Shake and Bake, 611 S. 8th St., Unit 103, Boise

22*, 23*

Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian

9*, 13*

Meats Royale, 6300 W. Overland Road, Boise

2

Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*, 15*

Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

2*, 28*

Red Bench Pizza, 1204 S. Vista Ave., Boise

16*, 20*

Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise

9*

Sweet Sensations Doughnuts, 1735 W. Franklin Road, Suite 120, Meridian

9*, 10*

Taco Bell, 7070 W. Overland Road, Boise

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Albertsons — fish, meat, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

Amaru Confections, 217 S. Roosevelt St., Boise

Base Camp Pong and Axe, 815 W. Ann Morrison Park Drive, Boise

Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle

Cafe Yumm, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 160, Eagle

Caffe Capri, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Community Support Center, 716 N. Orchard St., Boise

Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital, 2131 S. Bonito Way, Meridian

Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise

Create Common Good, 2513 S. Federal Way, Ste 104, Boise

Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Domino’s Pizza, 8966 W. Ardene St., Boise

Eagle Dickey’s, 12 N. Fisher Park Way, Eagle

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Franz Bakery, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Great Harvest Bread, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

International Grocery Market, 10390 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Iron Mule, 1625 S. Curtis Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 2405 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 521 Main St., Meridian

Johnny’s Fit Club, 10362 W. Overland Road, Boise

Little Caesars Pizza, 1471 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

McDonald’s, 510 N. Orchard St., Boise

Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Moxie Java, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise

Oma and Popies LLC, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Panda Express, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Riceworks LLC — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise

Scotty’s Hot Dogs, 7605 W. Althea Drive, Boise

Seeds, Roots, and Shoots, 2019 Special Events, Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 4936 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Soup Kettle Grille, 3675 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Taco Bell, 6560 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Telaya LLC, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City

The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise

The Shed, 1010 S. La Pointe St., Boise

Tres Bonne Cuisine, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise

Twisted Timbers, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 101, Boise

Westside Drive-In, 1113 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Wetzels Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1147, Boise

