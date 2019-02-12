Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 22-28, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

McDonald’s, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

24*

Uncle Giuseppes, 6826 N Glenwood St., Garden City

23*

Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste F, Boise

21*

Jacksons Food Stores, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

20*

Coffee Cup Cafe, 271 Ave. B, Kuna

10*, 22*

Jalapenos Bar and Grill, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Java, 223 N. 6th St., Boise

10*

Hacienda Tenampa, 7802 Spectrum St., Boise

8*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 23*

Bier Thirty Bottle and Bistro, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise

2*, 15*

Legacy Feed and Fuel, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

2*

Zacoalco Super Market, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Amaru Confections, 160 Ellen St., Garden City

Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise

Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Axiom, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian

Big Jud’s, 3030 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Boise Boba, 3210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, Eagle

Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Cold Stone Creamery, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Coned, 5750 E. Franklin, Nampa

Dairy Queen, 107 E. Watertower Lane, Meridian

El Gallo Giro, 1435 Eagle Road, Meridian

Firehouse Subs, 1569 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Franz Bakery Outlet, 455 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Goldy’s Corner, 625 Main St., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 7444 Fairview Ave., Suite 202, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 3950 W. State St., Eagle

Jacksons Food Store, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Locavore, 3110 S. Bown Way, Boise

McDonald’s, 1375 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Meridian Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Mustards, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian

New York Richie’s Pizza and Sandwiches, 5865 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Ste A, Star

Residence Inn by Marriott Boise Downtown University, 1401 S. Lusk Ave., Boise

Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 100, Boise

Romio’s Greek and Italian Restaurant, 8125 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian

Starbucks Coffee, 7321 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Summit Food Service, 605 E. 44th St., Suite 3, Garden City

The Anniversary Inn, 1575 S. Lusk Ave., Boise

The Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Ste 103, Meridian

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 3355 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 105, Meridian

Wildflour Bakery, 304 E. 42nd St., Garden City

Yogurt Court, 6932 State St., Boise

Your Kitchen, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

