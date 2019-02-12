Ada County food service inspections Jan. 22-28, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
McDonald’s, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
24*
Uncle Giuseppes, 6826 N Glenwood St., Garden City
23*
Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste F, Boise
21*
Jacksons Food Stores, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
20*
Coffee Cup Cafe, 271 Ave. B, Kuna
10*, 22*
Jalapenos Bar and Grill, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*
Java, 223 N. 6th St., Boise
10*
Hacienda Tenampa, 7802 Spectrum St., Boise
8*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 23*
Bier Thirty Bottle and Bistro, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise
2*, 15*
Legacy Feed and Fuel, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
2*
Zacoalco Super Market, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Amaru Confections, 160 Ellen St., Garden City
Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise
Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Axiom, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian
Big Jud’s, 3030 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Boise Boba, 3210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, Eagle
Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Cold Stone Creamery, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Coned, 5750 E. Franklin, Nampa
Dairy Queen, 107 E. Watertower Lane, Meridian
El Gallo Giro, 1435 Eagle Road, Meridian
Firehouse Subs, 1569 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Franz Bakery Outlet, 455 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Goldy’s Corner, 625 Main St., Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 7444 Fairview Ave., Suite 202, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 3950 W. State St., Eagle
Jacksons Food Store, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Locavore, 3110 S. Bown Way, Boise
McDonald’s, 1375 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Meridian Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Mustards, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian
New York Richie’s Pizza and Sandwiches, 5865 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Ste A, Star
Residence Inn by Marriott Boise Downtown University, 1401 S. Lusk Ave., Boise
Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 100, Boise
Romio’s Greek and Italian Restaurant, 8125 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian
Starbucks Coffee, 7321 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Summit Food Service, 605 E. 44th St., Suite 3, Garden City
The Anniversary Inn, 1575 S. Lusk Ave., Boise
The Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Ste 103, Meridian
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 3355 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 105, Meridian
Wildflour Bakery, 304 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Yogurt Court, 6932 State St., Boise
Your Kitchen, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
