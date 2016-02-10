Ada County food service inspections Jan. 15-21, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
29*
Boise Fry Company, 6944 W. State St., Boise
28*
Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Domino’s Pizza, 10396 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*
Dots Bingo Snacks, 5443 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
2*
Latinos Tacos, 89 N. Star Road, Star
2*, 10*, 21*, 22*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 21*, 22*, 23*
Papa John’s Pizza, 1323 Broadway Ave., Boise
2*
Sockeye Grill and Brewery — restaurant/bar, 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise
16*
The Creperie Cafe, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
2*
The Pita Pit, 1007 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
2*, 10*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Awakenings Coffee House, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
Baja Fresh, 980 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Ben and Jerry’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Blimpie at Westpark, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste 950, Boise
Carl’s Jr., 1320 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
DK Donuts in Meridian, 520 S. Meridian Road, Ste 20, Meridian
Fiesta Chicken, 10689 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise
Fort Boise Canteen, 320 Collins Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 9545 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Jacksons Food Stores, 505 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 522 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
LDS Bishops Storehouse, 10740 W. Fairview Ave., Ste 300, Boise
Marco’s Pizza, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, 1195 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Oxford Suites, 1426 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Plantation Golf Course, 6515 W. State St., Garden City
Residence Inn Boise, 7303 W. Denton St.
Subway, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
The Espresso Bar, 439 W. Main St., Kuna
Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Walgreens, 10580 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Walmart — fueling station, 4017 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Zumberri Frozen Yogurt, 1530 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Comments