Ada County food service inspections Jan. 8-14, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise
15*
Baskin Robbins, 1394 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
10*, 16*
Calle 75 Street Tacos — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
28*
Carl’s Jr., 1815 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
23*, 24*
Espresso 101, 3101 W. State St., Eagle
8*
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2864 E. State St., Eagle
10*, 22*
Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 16*, 22*
Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian
13*, 16*, 22*
Johnny’s Pizza, 1526 N. Main St., Meridian
2*, 10*, 23*
Lolita’s Tacos, 2578 S. Barrington Lane, Boise
2*, 10*
Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise
9*, 16*
Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 22*
Val’s Chevron, 12222 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*, 21*, 23*
Wendy’s, 65 E. Eagle River St., Eagle
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Baskin Robbins, 4740 W. State St., Boise
Beans and Brews, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Boise Stadium 21, 7701 W. Overland Road, Boise
Caffe Capri, 2596 Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Fairfield Inn, 3300 S. Shoshone St., Boise
Firenza Pizza, 999 Main St., Suite 103, Boise
Form and Function Roasting Room, 5493 W. Kendall St., Boise
Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Jack in The Box, 3220 W. State St., Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 9016 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Jimmy John’s, 8151 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, 1772 W. State St., Boise
Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 112, Meridian
Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise
Papa John’s Pizza, 1800 S. Meridian Road, Ste 103, Meridian
Quiznos Sub, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Shopko, 2655 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 8777 W. Overland Road, Boise
Subway, 1518 N. Main St., Meridian
Taco Time, 6940 W. Overland Road, Boise
Target — grocery, 633 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 777 W. Main St., Suite 120, Boise
Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3876 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Walmart — fueling station, 521 W. Overland Road, Meridian
