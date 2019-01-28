Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 8-14, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise

15*

Baskin Robbins, 1394 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

10*, 16*

Calle 75 Street Tacos — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

28*

Carl’s Jr., 1815 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

23*, 24*

Espresso 101, 3101 W. State St., Eagle

8*

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2864 E. State St., Eagle

10*, 22*

Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 16*, 22*

Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian

13*, 16*, 22*

Johnny’s Pizza, 1526 N. Main St., Meridian

2*, 10*, 23*

Lolita’s Tacos, 2578 S. Barrington Lane, Boise

2*, 10*

Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise

9*, 16*

Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 22*

Val’s Chevron, 12222 W. Overland Road, Boise

2*, 21*, 23*

Wendy’s, 65 E. Eagle River St., Eagle

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Baskin Robbins, 4740 W. State St., Boise

Beans and Brews, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Boise Stadium 21, 7701 W. Overland Road, Boise

Caffe Capri, 2596 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Fairfield Inn, 3300 S. Shoshone St., Boise

Firenza Pizza, 999 Main St., Suite 103, Boise

Form and Function Roasting Room, 5493 W. Kendall St., Boise

Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Jack in The Box, 3220 W. State St., Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 9016 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Jimmy John’s, 8151 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, 1772 W. State St., Boise

Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 112, Meridian

Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise

Papa John’s Pizza, 1800 S. Meridian Road, Ste 103, Meridian

Quiznos Sub, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Shopko, 2655 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 8777 W. Overland Road, Boise

Subway, 1518 N. Main St., Meridian

Taco Time, 6940 W. Overland Road, Boise

Target — grocery, 633 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 777 W. Main St., Suite 120, Boise

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3876 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Walmart — fueling station, 521 W. Overland Road, Meridian

  Comments  