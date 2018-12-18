Ada County food service inspections Jan. 1-7, 2019

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons Convenience Store, 2300 S. Apple St., Boise
10*
Big Bun Inc., 5816 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle
8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 16*
Domino’s, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Ste 100, Boise
2*, 16*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 6508 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Great Wall Restaurant, 10398 W. Overland Road, Boise
24*
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 13375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
16*, 18*
La Quinta Inn, 2613 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*
Lucky Perk Coffee, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
2, 22*
Panera Bread, 3421 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
8*, 16*
River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Boise
23*
Starbucks Coffee, 3120 Florence St., Meridian
10*
Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise
28*
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Big Valley Ranch, 5935 W. Overland Road, Boise
Blimpie at Century Link Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite B, Boise
Bodies in Motion LLC, 729 W. Diamond St., Boise
Caffe Darte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise
Calle 75 Tacos, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
CNBC Smartshop — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space AS C ALT, Boise
Dairy Queen, 550 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Edible Arrangements, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 700, Boise
Five Guys, 321 S. 8th St., Suite 831, Boise
Fred Meyer — coffee shop, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 710 W. Ustick Road, Ste 130, Meridian
H and M Meats and Catering, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2728 S. Orchard St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 791 N. Garden St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 30 W. State St., Eagle
Jump Time, 2805 E. Franklin Road, Meridian
Kanak Attack Catering, 2019 Special Events, Boise
Mad Mac, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 120, Boise
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Pizza Hut, 398 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Reed’s Dairy Lake Hazel, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Ste 150, Boise
Subway, 2404 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise
Tastings, 2447 Apple St., Boise
Walgreens, 3150 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Walgreens, 4924 W. Overland Road, Boise
